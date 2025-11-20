It’s not Christmas without socks: Discover Peper Harrow’s festive gift sets

This festive season, give the gift of British-made luxury socks. From thoughtful stocking fillers to curated gift sets for him or her, Peper Harow’s collection has Christmas all wrapped up. Explore organic and recycled cotton designs, indulge your loved ones with luxury cashmere, or create your own bespoke gift for a truly personal touch.

Founded in 2013 and named after a rural Surrey village, Peper Harow is a quintessentially British brand and maker of luxury socks, accessories and gifts. Peper Harrow has a huge range of socks to pick from, including gift boxes organised by colour, pattern and theme – and there’s even a selection of mystery boxes for gifters who want to roll the festive dice.

( Peper Harow Women Socks Gift Box )

Prices start at just £11 per pair for women’s trainer socks , while the majority of men’s socks come in at under £20 a pair. Or, push the boat out and grab a pair of indulgent cashmere blend socks from just £20. Peper Harow’s many gift boxes also offer great value, bundling three pairs together from £40, or letting you build your own box of curated luxury socks.

Shop now

Material options include Supima and Egyptian cotton, plus cashmere and wool. Recycled cotton socks are also available for the eco-friendly fashion connoisseur, made from up to 80 percent recycled yarn. Peper Harow’s luxury organic cotton socks comprise Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton, delivering sustainable fashion without compromise.

( Peper Harow Alice In Wonderland Socks )

Trainer socks, ski socks and even cosy bed socks are also available for both men and women – perfect for those chilly winter nights. For fun sock lovers, Peper Harow has its Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland collection, with designs featuring the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and Alice – plus, naturally, there are Christmas-themed socks too, complete with trees and nutcrackers.

Best sellers for women include the block stripe sock in twilight colour scheme, a three-pack of essential socks in a soft, neutral palette, and indulgent cashmere-cotton blend socks in pink for just £20. Popular gift boxes include a trio of monochrome socks, a set of four pairs in Peper Harow’s blackcurrant colour scheme, and a pack of six called the Adventurous Ladies Gift Box. Or, upgrade to the cashmere blend and pick up a set of six classic ladies socks for £108.

Best-selling socks for men include the black cashmere sock , a three-pack of essential cotton socks in Peper Harow’s sunset colour scheme, and a gift box of four block stripe socks in green, red, yellow and blue. Or, create your own bespoke gift set with options galore.

( Peper Harow Luxury Gifts )

Standard delivery is free for all orders over £30, or UK next working day delivery is available for £7.99 on orders placed before 1pm. Discover timeless style, sustainable craftsmanship, and the joy of giving - because it’s not Christmas without socks.

With Peper Harow’s luxury British socks, you’ll find the perfect pair for everyone on your list.