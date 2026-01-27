Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed, real name Darren Watkins Jr, is concluding a 28-day tour of Africa, aiming to challenge prevailing stereotypes of poverty and violence by showcasing the continent's rich cultural diversity.

During a stop in Botswana, he reflected on the profound impact of the journey, stating: "I’ve done so many incredible things in my life. But this trip is different. It opened my eyes. Africa is not what I thought."

The extensive journey, dubbed 'Speed Does Africa', encompassed 19 countries across southern, eastern, and North Africa, commencing in Angola in late December.

Highlights included attending the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco on 18 January, celebrating Senegal’s national football team victory, and marking both his 50 million YouTube subscriber milestone and 21st birthday in Nigeria.

open image in gallery IShowSpeed, meets fans at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana ( AP Photo/Tsraha Yaw )

Most recently, on Monday, he visited Ghana, where he sampled jollof rice, met a traditional ruler, and received a massage at a shea butter museum. "I am back home, there ain’t no better feeling," the content creator said upon arriving in Ghana, a country to which his ancestry traces. He is expected to arrive in Namibia on Tuesday, likely the tour’s final stop.

Throughout the tour, Watkins streamed live on YouTube, with videos often lasting up to nine hours. His content featured him sampling local dishes, learning traditional dances, and engaging in athletic challenges, frequently punctuated by his characteristic shouts of excitement. Large crowds of followers consistently swarmed him at his various destinations.

The tour has garnered significant attention, with dozens of African American internet users expressing support in widely shared videos, praising its role in changing perceptions of Africa.

Pape Seye, a 40-year-old resident of Dakar, Senegal, underscored the historical significance of Watkins’ visit to the House of Slaves on Gorée Island, a poignant symbol of the Atlantic slave trade.

open image in gallery IShowSpeed, is served Ghana jollof rice at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana ( AP Photo/Tsraha Yaw )

"Americans, especially Black Americans, need to know that our histories are tied, that many of our ancestors might have been deported from Gorée," he stated.

However, the tour has not been without its critics. Beninese influencer Nelly Mbaa, known online as Afro Chronik, suggested that Watkins embodies a Western expectation for young Black men to be valued for spectacle over intellect.

She described his on-screen persona as "an absurd, exaggerated and grotesque character," adding, "If he were to abandon this persona – the constant grimacing, shouting and controversial remarks – his audience would likely disappear."

open image in gallery IShowSpeed, meets fans at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana ( AP Photo/Tsraha Yaw )

This critique comes against a backdrop of past controversies for IShowSpeed, whose brand is built on loud, exaggerated, and sometimes aggressive reactions. In 2022, he faced a ban from professional online gaming competitions following a sexist outburst against a female player and was briefly suspended from YouTube for displaying sexual content in a video game.