5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Our relationship with money is important, so it’s no surprise that it’s a running theme in this week’s podcast picks.

1. The Break

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Finance

The Break Podcast is back for season four and is still all about exploring wealth from a financial and holistic perspective.

Each week, YouTuber and entrepreneur Patricia Bright dives into the journeys of a diverse range of guests, where they discuss everything from their big breaks and failures, and share expert tips.

But the latest episode is a family affair and features the beauty and lifestyle YouTuber’s sister Maureen – based in Dubai – who is also Bright’s talent manager and content strategist – and cousin Erica – the entrepreneur’s executive assistant – who leaves no stone unturned whilst discussing the real dynamics of working with your family.

Is it a good idea? “If they are qualified,” says Bright. They talk about why Erica and Maureen left at one point, before later returning to the business, the art of pivoting, upskilling, the pressures that come with being the eldest, their fondest travel memories, borrowing money and so much more.

The Break Podcast is for women wanting a big break.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Making Money Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Finance

Making Money is a podcast hosted by personal finance YouTuber Damien Jordan and his best mate T.

For the duo, financial education is key to building long-term wealth. So they focus on the “big stuff” and teach their listeners the strategies and mindset shifts needed to have a significant impact on their lives. Making Money provides the financial education they wish they’d had at school.

This week, Jordan and T are joined by Edward Chancellor, a financial historian, journalist and investment strategist, who believes you can’t understand the world we live in unless you understand what interest rates have done.

The episode is essentially a deep dive into interest rates – which according to Chancellor is an important theme in finance – making references to his book, The Price Of Time: The Real Story Of Interest.

In 2008, central bankers brought interest rates to their lowest level in five thousand years. This led to unaffordable housing, the collapse of productivity, and rising inequality – just some of the things Chancellor points to as a result of that decision and, he argues, the worst could be yet to come.

If you aren’t well-versed on interest rates, this is a great episode that breaks down what can often be a cryptic part of the financial world.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. All Things Money Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Finance

Who doesn’t love a good deal? Especially if they can help you save some money in the long run.

With the cost of being an adult steadily rising, Ola Majekodunmi has been on a mission to tackle the existing financial literacy gap in the UK and beyond with All Things Money, since April 2020.

But as her personal finance platform continued to evolve, she launched a podcast of the same name. In this week’s episode, Majekodunmi is joined by long-time friend Chloe Carmichael, also the proud founder of Chloe’s Deal Club, who shares everything you need to know about becoming a savvy shopper.

After Carmichael explained why she created Chloe’s Deal Club, the pair speak about the biggest saving she’s made on a purchase – in this case, that’s saving £1,500 from booking the start of her long-haul flights from a country in the EU – how to make your money work for you, how people can become a more savvy shopper, cashbacks and so much more.

Majekodunmi wants her listeners to know that ignorance is not bliss when it comes to money, and it shows.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. The Making Money Simple Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Finance

Ryan King started The Making Money Simple Podcast in 2019 during his final year of university. He used it to break down finance-related topics simply and succinctly.

In the latest episode, he’s joined by Monty Lane from Monty Lane Finance to talk all things investing. Lane has grown his investment portfolio from £0 to £89,000+ over the past three years, spread across a Stocks & Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), and is on his way to a six-figure investment pot.

That’s a huge sum of money in such a short space of time, so King wanted to find out how he did it.

They discuss everything from Lane’s switch from individual stocks to index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the two investment platforms that he uses, as well as the five specific funds that Lane invests in to build his wealth.

It’s interesting to hear how people go about investing their money. If you are thinking of doing the same, this is a good place to start.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. The Broke Generation

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Finance

The annual Black Friday episode for The Broke Generation Podcast is here. Hosted by financial behaviour expert Emma Edwards, it offers practical advice so you can be better at managing money.

How do you plan on being financially savvy this Black Friday? Sales have started earlier than ever this year, so Edwards shares all the tips and tricks to help listeners better navigate it.

The author of Good With Money: Reprogramme Your Spending Habits and Take Control of Your Money – out on December 31 – is all about helping people feel good about their finances, whilst being frank, honest and practical, and this episode is no different.

Edwards shares her predictions about Black Friday 2024 spending, including why it’s particularly dangerous for our emotions – coming off the back of the US election and a worrying economic outlook – the psychology of spending more money on Black Friday, practical tips, such as making a list of what you want to buy, mindsets to embrace, and the traps to avoid.

This episode is a great one for people who tend to do some real damage during Black Friday sales.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)