How digital tools are changing the home renovation experience

With technology helping us tackle the everyday and making time management so much more convenient, you can now expect the same level of ease and support when renovating your home.

Indeed, finding your perfect fit with the help of digital tools is gaining traction…

According to home and design platform Houzz, trust, transparency, and clear communication are what homeowners crave most when completing a project.

And with new technology like 3D modelling and real-time communication platforms, Houzz say digital tools are making home renovations more streamlined, transparent, and easier to manage than ever before.

Here’s what’s shaping the future…

Visualising the end result

Recent advancements in 3D floorplan tools and augmented reality are helping to close the gap between imagination and reality…

“A home renovation is a big step, and it can be hard for people to picture the finished space,” says Victoria Harrison, editor at Houzz.

“With digital design tools, professionals can now provide photorealistic visuals and even immersive walkthroughs to help clients understand exactly how their homes will look.”

Sacha Berger, owner and interior designer at Honeybee Interiors, says: “I love helping people transform their spaces into something that really feels like them.

“But it’s not always easy to convey my creative ideas with just sketches or mood boards – that’s where technology makes a huge difference.

“With 3D floor plans I can show clients how a space will look from multiple angles, using realistic details,” explains Berger. “It helps us have much more productive conversations, and prevents costly changes later on.”

Smoother communication

Digital platforms which centralise messaging, updates and documentation in one place helps everyone to stay informed and involved…

“Clear and consistent communication is essential during any home renovation,” underlines Harrison. “When choosing professionals to work with, don’t just focus on their portfolio.”

She says to ask how they plan to communicate throughout the project. Where will you be able to access key documents like estimates or invoices, designs or product options? How will the project schedule be shared?

And if something changes, Harrison says to ask how it will be communicated to you.”Knowing the answers upfront helps set expectations and avoid surprises later on.”

Georgina Robertson, owner at Georgina Robertson Interiors, says: “At the outset of each design project, my goal is to create a personalised design service for my clients… but I also want them to feel like it’s a partnership throughout the process.”

With a client dashboard, all the project information is in one place, highlights Robertson. “Including estimates, timelines and our communication history, plus it’s curated in a way that’s easy to understand and digest.

“Having that access makes them feel empowered, and they tell me how much they love having all the information they need at their fingertips.

“It also means I’m far more efficient as I don’t need to send any update emails,” she adds.

More transparent collaboration

Kitchens and bathrooms, two of the most commonly renovated spaces, are among the most complex.

With decisions to be made and trades to coordinate, keeping track can be a challenge – technology can make project information more accessible in real time…

“Based on our research, many homeowners say better communication could have significantly improved their renovation experience,” says Harrison.

“Platforms that offer shared timelines, cost breakdowns and communication history give everyone involved greater visibility and fewer surprises.”

Omar Bhatti, founder of the interior design studio Space Shack, says the impact is clear. “When clients can see updates as they happen, they feel more confident and less anxious… that makes the entire project run more smoothly.”

Simplifying the selection process

Decision fatigue is another common pressure point in home renovations – digital tools are easing the load by organising, streamlining and keeping a record of choices…

“There can be a lot to juggle during a renovation, and often hundreds of decisions to make,” outlines Harrison.

“Having the full chat history and product options in one place simplifies the process – and helps homeowners feel more in control and better equipped to make informed decisions.”

James Karpin, founder of Akiva Projects Ltd, says: “The software we use in our projects is a fundamental part of our client-centric approach.

“We rely on it for the product selection phase of our projects, and once we’re through that phase, we collaborate with our clients so they can review everything in one place.”

He says they can easily approve or decline the suggested items. “And ensure the final design aligns perfectly with their vision and budget.”