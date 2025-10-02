Prep your home with this ace autumn clean-up checklist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After one of the hottest summers on record and endless blue skies, it’s hard to get to grips with the first whisper of autumn – and pumpkins winking at us from around the corner.

But with sweater season upon us, and the leaves starting to turn, it’s time to turn your thoughts to comfy nights in – and giving your space the deep clean it deserves… especially if you’ve let those messy tasks go by the wayside.

Here, experts share their checklist to get a head start – before the crunch of autumn leaves beneath your feet begins…

Set your sights on the big jobs first

It might not be the first thing on your mind, but as Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles puts it: “A thorough seasonal clean-up doesn’t just brighten your living space; it brightens your mood too.

“It creates the perfect backdrop for those cosy nights in, wrapped in soft blankets with a steaming hot cup of tea.”

For kitchens and bathroom tiles – think splashback and wet areas – she says a gentle solution of warm water and a mild cleaner (avoid anything too harsh or acidic), will keep your tiles fresh without leaving any residue.

“Microfibre mops are especially good for picking up fine dirt whilst a steam mop makes quick work of cleaning porcelain tiles.”

“And, as unglamorous as it is, try not to forget the grout! Its porous surface can quickly absorb moisture and dirt, so sealing it now helps ward off discolouration and long-term wear.”

Goodacre continues: “A deep clean that lifts dust, pet hair, and allergens from tiled floors not only brightens your home, but also helps improve the air you breathe, all season long.”

Heading outdoors

Outdoors, patio slabs, pathways, and garden walls often bear the brunt of damp weather, observes Goodacre. “Making them prone to moss, algae, and dirt build-up, so a seasonal scrub keeps them looking fresh and safe underfoot.

“A bucket of warm water with mild dish soap and a stiff-bristled outdoor brush works wonders for lifting everyday dirt, without damaging the surface.

“Moss also loves to creep between slabs,” she highlights. “Here, you can use a narrow wire brush or old toothbrush to clear it out, then consider sealing the gaps to keep weeds and moisture at bay.”

Wet leaves can stain stone and become slippery, she warns, so a quick sweep every few days helps prevent buildup – and the chances of dirt being dragged inside.

“Placing washable mats by doors or adding a small rug in a mudroom helps catch autumn’s muddy boots – and wet paws before they hit tiled floors,” Goodacre adds.

Bring the shine back to your BBQ

As outdoor cookouts draw to a close, giving your BBQ a thorough clean is essential for extending its lifespan… before you wheel it back indoors or under cover.

Weber experts recommend tailoring your approach to the type of BBQ you have, from charcoal to gas, to electric or portable, but there are some steps everyone should take…

“Regardless of your BBQ type, the cleaning process for the grates is generally the same,” says Dan Cooper, Weber’s culinary manager.

“Start with the burn-off technique to loosen debris and grime effortlessly,” he advises. “For a more thorough clean, remove the grates and scrub them with a natural bristle brush to eliminate any stubborn residue.”

Cooper continues: “Follow up by spraying them with a specialised cleaning solution, or washing them in warm, soapy water. Rinse well and ensure they’re completely dry before placing them back on the BBQ.”

Don’t forget to give the exterior of your BBQ a good cleaning too, no matter its type, he adds.

Once it’s cooled down, use warm, soapy water and a clean cloth to wipe away dirt and grime, advises Cooper. “Let it dry completely before applying an enamel or stainless-steel cleaner for a polished, gleaming finish.”

And once your grill is sparkling, he suggests investing in a high-quality cover to shield it from rain, frost, and falling leaves.

His simple end-of-season checklist… ‘clean, cover and store,’ keeping your BBQ safe from harsh weather. “Ensuring everything is fresh and ready to enjoy when warmer days return.”

Let in more natural light

With shorter days and longer nights, windows and glass doors should look their best – and work efficiently throughout the colder months…

“With fewer sunny days, you want to make sure your windows are pristine – ready to let in all of that glorious autumn light and vitamin D,” says Rachael Munby, chief marketing officer at Anglian Home Improvements.

“Give your uPVC and aluminium frames a thorough clean to remove the summer’s buildup of dust, pollen, and insect debris – this will prevent any winter grime from setting in, and keep your home bright.”

To get the job done, she says to add a little warm water and splash of white vinegar to a bucket to cut through streaks and grime.

Using a microfibre cloth to dry your windows will also make sure the glass is crystal-clear without lint, advises Munby.

Clean windows not only look better but allow more sunlight to filter in, helping to capture natural warmth – meaning you might not need to turn up the heating on sunny days.

Munby goes on to say autumn winds often bring dirt, leaves, and debris that can scratch glass or damage frames and seals if left unchecked. “So a little seasonal maintenance goes a long way.”

Gear up for some guttering

It’s also worth checking gutters and downpipes, suggests Munby, and clearing them regularly to stop water overflow which could damage walls and window frames.

“Beyond cleaning, a few smart landscaping choices can protect your home too,” she adds. “Keep an eye on tree roots near foundations, which may affect the alignment of doors and windows, and consider planting hardy shrubs or hedges as natural windbreaks to shield frames from strong gusts.”

At the end of the day, there’s something very comforting about knowing your home is ready to carry you through the months ahead, offering warmth and sense of wellbeing on those dark, gloomy days.