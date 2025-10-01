Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Each year, London Design Festival (LDF) transforms the city into a stage for creativity, reaffirming its status as a global design capital. At the centre of the action is FOCUS/25 held at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour – a hub dedicated to the world of interiors.

As Britain’s most visionary designers, makers, and brands debut their latest collections at the LDF, shaping the mood and direction of the season ahead, here are the key trends from this year...

Seventies style

The seventies revival shows no signs of fading – and the look has evolved far beyond shag carpets and avocado green. “Today’s seventies-inspired spaces feature warm ochre tones and rich walnut woods, layered with plush velvets, soft curves, and sculptural lighting,” says Claire German, chief executive of Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour.

open image in gallery Dark tones can be paired with vibrant colours in fabric ( Rebecca Hughes )

“The look has been building momentum for some time, and its influence only continues to grow.”

At the centre of this trend is wood; especially deep, chocolatey tones. “Dark woods such as walnut are taking centre stage,” notes interior designer Rebecca Hughes. “Their depth and natural grain bring warmth and sophistication, adding a sense of timeless luxury to a space.”

She advises striking a careful balance: “Pair the material with lighter walls, soft neutral upholstery, or a well-chosen pop of colour to keep the room feeling open and vibrant. Think walnut joinery with cream walls, or a deep wood kitchen table anchored by earthy green tiles.”

The dream economy

In the fast-paced world of constant connectivity, rest has become a new status symbol. Sleep is increasingly viewed not just as a necessity, but as the ultimate form of self-care – a luxury that underpins wellbeing. Consumers are no longer satisfied with simply having a comfortable bed; they are investing in high-performance mattresses, ergonomically designed pillows, and carefully curated sleep environments that rival the indulgence of a spa.

Clare Schifano, global marketing director at luxury mattress maker Vispring explains: “Your bed is arguably the most important piece of furniture you will buy as it affects your quality of sleep and, in turn, your overall health and wellness.

open image in gallery Dreamy beds are in vogue ( Vispring )

“Statistically, the average person spends a third of their life asleep, and more than ever, people are realising that it’s well worth investing in the very best bed you can afford.”

Art Deco echo

Art Deco is also stepping firmly back into the spotlight this season, but with a fresh, liveable update. “The Art Deco revival celebrates symmetry, bold geometry, and luxurious materials, from lacquered cabinets and mirrored accents to marble-topped consoles – all softened with muted tones and comfortable layouts for a more current feel,” says German.

For Hughes, reflective surfaces stand out as a key trend. “We’re seeing a renewed love for antiqued mirrored finishes and it’s easy to understand why. Their gently weathered patina is more than just a surface detail – it’s a narrative, a visual story that connects past and present. Each imperfection catches the light differently, adding depth and movement while softening reflections with a romantic haze.”

She also highlights the growing popularity of lacquered finishes. “They’re a brilliant way to brighten up a dark or compact space, such as a dressing room. The glossy look reflects light, creates an illusion of spaciousness, and adds a sense of sophistication – transforming an ordinary surface into a luxurious, eye-catching detail.”

The rise of mural wallpapers

Mural wallpapers offer a sense of immersion that goes beyond traditional repeat patterns and ditsy prints. From sweeping landscapes to art-inspired designs, they bring instant drama – and the appetite is clear, with textile and furniture brand Andrew Martin reporting mural wallpaper sales are up 32% year-on-year.

“Mural wallpapers have really come back into their own – we’re seeing a big shift as people look for ways to make bolder, more expressive choices at home,” says David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin. “Far from the one-dimensional feature walls of the past, today’s murals feel immersive and creative, with scenic landscapes and painterly panoramas that bring real character to a space.”

open image in gallery Panoramic wallpaper scenes include New Harvest Moon ( Andrew Martin )

Practicality also adds to the appeal. “You get all the impact of a statement piece without needing to commit to anything structural – it’s a quick, transformative change,” Harris notes. With the look of hand-painted artwork at a fraction of the cost, murals deliver high-impact design without the permanence, making them a practical way to experiment with drama and scale.