The ultimate guide to researching your new kitchen

There’s a lot to consider when choosing a new kitchen, and whatever your design brief, expectations are high – and its likely you’ve been exploring all options… from cabinets to colour schemes.

As Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company, puts it: “Today, most home renovators don’t just walk into a showroom for inspiration.

“By the time they do, chances are they’ve already spent hours online – scrolling Instagram, saving ideas on Pinterest, watching YouTube videos, comparing prices, and even consulting ChatGPT for advice.”

Whether you realise it or not, she says your kitchen journey now begins long before you set foot in a showroom – it begins online.

Here, Grossman shares her top tips to plan smarter, shop better and avoid buyer’s remorse…

The showroom still matters, but it’s no longer step one

The showroom remains a valuable part of the kitchen-buying process, but it’s no longer where your journey begins, says Grossman.

She suggests the showroom visit comes later, once you’ve already developed a clearer sense of the style, layout, and features that suit your space.

“Armed with ideas about colours, finishes and configurations on your wish list, your time in the showroom becomes more focused and productive.

“This new phase of research allows you to ask more informed questions, actually feel materials, sense quality, and have face-to-face conversations.”

The new kitchen journey now starts online

In 2025, kitchen buyers are more informed and more digitally engaged than ever, highlights Grossman.

“Whether you’ve browsed Instagram for layout inspiration, used Google to compare brands and materials, or asked questions to ChatGPT about layouts for your space.”

Increasingly, she says buyers are forming strong opinions before they even speak to a showroom.

“You now have the ability to research so much online – the brands that win your trust are the ones that inform, inspire and make your online research feel easy.”

Social media isn’t just for inspiration, it’s a decision-making tool

Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest are all great tools for initial research.

Whether you’re watching renovation journeys or exploring showroom displays, these platforms offer a broad view of real budgets, styles, and layouts, says Grossman.

“There are multiple accounts that now chart kitchen and home renovation journeys – and list all the suppliers they’ve worked with.”

She continues, “many even share their brand discount codes, meaning you could save on tiles or accessories.”

Moreover, she says watching people renovate their kitchens on social media can give you a great feeling of what works, in your eyes, and what doesn’t.

“So when a kitchen brand posts regularly, shares behind-the-scenes content, or answers common questions, it will build real confidence,” suggests Grossman.

“You don’t just want to see the kitchens, you want to meet the people who design them, so it’s here that reels and stories play a bigger role than ever.”

She says to check out the comments and questions asked by others, as well as your own questions, such as: Will you actually be able to keep a matt kitchen clean? What do you need to use to remove those oily handprints? Does that worktop stain or mark?”

“It’s a great opportunity to get answers and honest feedback,” she adds.

Your first tour of the showroom will most likely be online

Most people now explore showrooms online before visiting in person.

A great website isn’t just about showcasing beautiful kitchens, underlines Grossman. “It should inform, inspire, and give you confidence.”

That means being able to watch high-quality kitchen walkthroughs, which give you a real sense of being ‘in’ the kitchen, she explains.

They’ll also have practical FAQs, which will answer many of your questions before you even set foot in a physical showroom.

She says you can even book your showroom visit online at a time that works for you, to avoid the busy Saturday rush.

What to look for in a kitchen company

Once you’ve finalised your dream kitchen style, the next step is finding a way to achieve it within budget, advises Grossman.

“You may have fallen for a designer kitchen but not quite have the budget – fortunately, that doesn’t mean it’s out of reach.”

As she highlights, many premium showrooms sell their ex-displays through second-hand kitchen companies, sometimes at up to 70% off the RRP, making your budget go much further.

When buying online, a marketplace, or another retailer, always try to view the kitchen in person, she advises. If that’s not possible, request videos and detailed photos showing any wear and tear or damage.

“And always buy slightly more than you think you need – spare units can be invaluable when fitting or making adjustments.”

Grossman continues: “Buying a kitchen should be enjoyable… do your research, ask the right questions, and don’t be afraid to seek advice.”