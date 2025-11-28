New study says proclaiming addiction to Instagram makes it harder to quit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media overuse is hard to curb — and even harder to overcome if you truly believe you’re addicted to it, according to a new study.

The research — from academics at California Institute of Technology and University of Southern California — suggests that simply believing you’re addicted to Instagram actually makes it harder to control your use, such as scrolling, posting and reacting on the app.

For the study, scientists studied over 1,200 Instagram users and found that when daily users were reminded of the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning that social media is addictive, they reported less control over their behavior.

People who reflected on their “addiction” reported more failed attempts to cut back on their usage, blaming themselves for overuse and feeling trapped in their scrolling patterns.

Those who recognized their Instagram use as habitual, rather than addictive, didn’t experience these same negative outcomes.

open image in gallery A new study has suggested that believing your addicted to Instagram can make it harder to control your use ( Getty Images )

It also found that the news media’s use of the phrase “social media addiction” had contributed to the misuse of it, and may have also encouraged people to believe that the term addiction is the normative descriptor for heavy social media use. It found that news coverage uses “social media addiction” 87 times more often than “social media habits.”

The study concluded that framing Instagram use in more realistic terms than addiction may “improve self-efficacy and reduce self-blame” when it comes to critiquing your relationship with the social media app.

Most excessive Instagram use should be seen as a habit rather than an addiction, the researchers suggest. On Instagram, checking the app when you are bored automatically triggers scrolling, liking, and commenting before you consciously decide to do those things, which is a habit.

However, the researchers do not suggest that social media is harmless or that excessive use isn’t worth addressing. They report that roughly two percent of Instagram users may experience concerning symptoms that deserve clinical attention and support, while 18 percent believe they are addicted.

Clinical addiction involves physical or psychological symptoms like withdrawal, life disruption and cravings. These will persist even when the substance or device stops providing pleasure.

But researchers found that a tiny fraction of Instagram users met the criteria for experiencing real addiction symptoms. The most commonly reported symptom was “salience,” with 20 percent of users saying they often or very often spent time thinking about Instagram. Symptoms like withdrawal and life disruption were rare.

Researchers highlighted that mislabeling habitual Instagram use as addiction also doesn’t point users towards a real solution for reducing their social media usage, because tackling addiction and breaking a habit require different approaches.

Tackling addiction may require psychological intervention, whereas changing a habit may involve smaller changes, like putting a time limit on your app usage or storing your phone in another room to prevent temptation.