Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An influencer has been banned from the New York City Marathon for life after his camera crew followed him on electric bikes during the race.

Matthew Choi, a fitness content creator from Texas, ran the 2024 marathon on Sunday (November 3). Following the 26.2-mile race, he announced on Instagram that he had finished the marathon with a time of two hours and 57 minutes. However, many people in the comments were quick to point out the film crew with him on the course, claiming they interfered with the other runners.

“I honestly don’t understand why you need a film crew to film you while running a marathon,” one commenter questioned. “You’ve completely lost touch with reality. It’s everyone’s race and you’re clearly impacting others by doing that. Film yourself like the rest of us normal content creators, have your people that are cheering for you film you as you run by them. But keep the crew off the course.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Like actually be a runner for the love of running. Put the phone away. Why do you always find a way to make influencers documenting their running constantly look bad?! You don’t need someone on an e-bike following you as well as your phone!?? This is wild.”

On Tuesday (November 5), Choi revealed on Instagram that he was not only disqualified from this year’s race as a result of the camera crew, but had been officially banned from subsequent races.

Influencer Matt Choi apologizes for ‘endangering other runners’ with camera crew during 2024 NYC Marathon ( Instagram/@mattchoi_6 )

“I f***ed up. This wasn’t a video I was planning on making. But I have no excuses, full stop. I was selfish on Sunday to have my brother and my videographer follow me around on the course on e-bikes and it had serious consequences,” his video began.

“We endangered other runners, we impacted people going for PB’s (personal bests), we blocked people from getting water. And with the New York City Marathon being about everyone else and about the community, I made it about myself. And for anyone I impacted, I’m sorry.”

He urged his followers not to blame his videographer or his brother, who was also following him on the course, clarifying that it was his decision to have them ride on e-bikes alongside him.

“I just got really excited about the thought of hitting Sub 3 New York and I got overzealous about getting all the shots,” Choi said.

On Tuesday evening, Choi received an email from the New York Road Runners, the non-profit organization that runs the New York City Marathon, about his ban and disqualification.

“After a review and due to violations of World Athletics rules, and New York Road Runners’ Code of Conduct and Rules of Competition, NYRR has disqualified Matt Choi from the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon and removed him from the results,” the statement read, according to Runner’s World. “He has been banned from any future NYRR races.”

While Choi was given the opportunity to appeal the NYRR’s decision, he maintained that he wouldn’t fight the ban.

“Although there’s an opportunity to appeal it, I’m not going to. I made my bed so I’m gonna lay in it,” he said. “This isn’t the first time being called out for using e-bikes to shoot content but that stops here. It won’t happen again. My word is my bond.”

Choi emphasized his point in the post’s caption, writing: “E-bikes don’t belong in races. No excuses. I was selfish and take full accountability of my actions. I apologize to all the runners impacted. I accept my DQ and lifetime ban from @nyrr. Never again.”