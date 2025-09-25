Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Imogen Poots has said her former engagement to James Norton was often depicted in the media, but that “no one on the outside sees what you share with another person”.

The 28 Weeks Later actor, who was engaged to Happy Valley’s Norton before they split in 2023, said in a new interview that the paparazzi would often follow her and Norton, calling it “so absurd”.

Poots, 36, told Tatler that the paparazzi’s relationship with celebrities is completely different today compared to 50 years ago, explaining: “I always think back to when Meryl Streep was dating in her twenties. There’s plenty of pictures of her at premieres, but only one or two of her on the street. It was such a different time.”

The former couple, who met while starring together in the play Belleville in 2017, began dating in 2018 before getting engaged in 2022.

Speaking about the break-up earlier this year, Norton, 40, described it as an abrupt split and “the most monumental change”.

“It happened in a very abrupt way, and it happened kind of to me, and I thought that I was on a path,” he said. “I was about to have kids, about to get married, all that kind of stuff, and my life just turned around, completely changed direction.”

He continued: “And I thought I lost the person, but I also lost the life that I was about to lead, and the kids that we named, all that kind of stuff.”

“And actually, in the last year and a half, I have gone through the most monumental change as a result, and I feel like I've grown up, I feel like I've become a man.”

Imogen Poots and James Norton pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Norton also told The Sunday Times that the split wasn’t his decision, saying: “Some of the choices recently weren't mine, yet I don’t feel begrudging.”

“I just mean that you have a certain amount of control over your life and choices you make, and at other times you don't.”

When asked by Tatler if she was in a new relationship or coupled up, Poots replied: “Not necessarily”.

Read the full feature in the November issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday 2 October.