Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity contestant, Coleen Rooney has opened up on how her footballer husband, Wayne, proposed to her and the one thing she was glad that he didn’t do.

Rooney, 38, is reportedly the highest-paid star in the history of the ITV show and is currently one the favourites to win the contest, along with Danny Jones and Reverend Richard Coles.

Sunday’s episode, saw the celebrities given an opportunity to win their letters from home by identifying a secret sentimental phrase from their loved ones, that would be mouthed to them by their chosen fellow camp mate.

The words that Wayne chose for Coleen were “petrol station,” a clear nod to the place where he proposed to her in 2003, when they were both still teenagers.

Following the “Letters from Home” challenge, Richard quizzed Coleen on Wayne’s proposal in a petrol station with a £46,000 emerald-cut diamond ring.

She shared: “I knew it was gonna happen but I definitely didn’t know it was gonna be in a petrol station, but I’m glad we didn’t do it in a restaurant, to be honest with you.

Rooney then added: “We were only young, so we went back and had corned beef hash instead!”

Coleen and Wayne Rooney ( Shutterstock /Getty )

Richard spoke about his wedding, where he got married in a registry office, as he also shared his husband’s prized possession, adding: “and then he got a new car and that night I crashed it! I drove it through a hedge into a ditch!”

Not long after, the camp learned they’d be tucking into emu sausages for dinner, as Tulisa and GK got to work cooking up a storm in the camp kitchen. Sitting down together, a happy camp ensued, as they all tucked into a hearty portion.

Coleen’s message from Wayne, and all four kids, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass read out by Dean McCullough.

One of the children said “One thing I’m not missing is you shouting at me to get up in the morning, we might need to work on that!” adding “I’m so proud to call you my mum. And guess what...I’m in Australia and can’t wait to give you a massive hug.”

Wayne said: “Coleen, I have never missed you so much in my life. You’re doing amazing and showing everyone your character of what a wonderful, humble woman you are. I’m so proud of you, and can’t wait to see you. I love you ten, Wayne.”