Oxford Street’s long-awaited Ikea store finally gets an opening date

You can get your nine meatballs, mash and Daim cheesecake fix when Ikea’s London Oxford Street finally opens its doors on 1 May after an 18-month delay.

The company has announced that the three-storey store, previously occupied by Topshop’s former flagship store, will offer 6,000 product lines and home accessories in its market hall, a 130-seater Swedish deli and a showroom packed with inspirational home sets.

More than 3,500 of those products will be available to take home on the spot, while the rest can be delivered to homes or collected from nearby pick-up points.

While the Swedish furniture retailer is known for its affordable flat-pack homewares and trustworthy designs, the brand’s in-store restaurant is easily the highlight of any Ikea trip.

At the deli, visitors can taste Ikea’s beloved culinary classics, including the signature meatballs served with mashed potatoes, lingonberry jam and cream sauce for £4.95, or a hot dog for 75 pence.

The store will be set across the ground and two lower ground floors of the seven-storey building, with a retail space of 5,800 square metres.

The opening will follow a three-year renovation of the building, which faced significant delays due to “unexpected conditions”, a leaky basement and the “hugely complex” nature of the Grade II-listed building’s renovation.

To appease eager punters, the retailer opened a small pop-up store called Hus of Frakta in November, which offers a limited selection of homewares to take home. Hus of Frakta will close on 23 March ahead of the May opening.

The store was previously covered by a large blue shopping bag as it underwent renovation ( PA Archive )

The building will accommodate three other retailers across the remaining areas and will offer four floors of office space. Space NK, the luxury beauty and cosmetics outlet, will be one of the businesses moving into the building at 214 Oxford Circus.

Ikea has hired 150 new employees at the Oxford Street store, with the retailer receiving 3,730 applications in just five days when recruitment opened earlier this year. The store will be the capital’s sixth store, with locations already in Greenwich, Hammersmith, Wembley, Croydon and Lakeside (Essex). The retailer previously had a store in Tottenham but it was closed down and turned into a live music venue in 2022.

Peter Jelkeby, the chief executive of Ikea’s UK business, said the store was part of the retailer’s efforts to bring the Ikea experience closer to consumers, where they live, work and in places that are accessible by public transport.

“Whether a local Londoner or a tourist passing through, IKEA Oxford Street aims to inspire home dreams for everyone – offering beautifully designed, functional furnishings at prices affordable for as many people as possible, ensuring visitors leave with ideas and solutions that make everyday life at home a little better”.

“London is an iconic shopping destination, and we are thrilled to now have a home in its centre. IKEA Oxford Street’s location complements our network of stores in London – and beyond – and allows us to be closer to where our customers live, work and shop, while importantly being easily accessible by foot or public transport. We look forward to welcoming you in.”

Ikea Oxford Street will be open daily from 10am to 8pm beginning 1 May 2025.