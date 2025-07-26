Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

IKEA is planning on expanding its small-format stores across the U.S., with a handful of new locations expected to open by the end of the year - complete with the iconic meatballs.

Earlier this month, the popular, budget-friendly Swedish furniture and home goods chain launched its third small-format store in San Marcos, Texas. The 35,000-square-foot location is much smaller than the brand’s typical massive warehouses. The small store offers “‘local living’ solutions thoughtfully tailored to reflect the unique everyday needs of the San Marcos community,” the company said in a statement.

“At IKEA U.S., we are committed to improving the customer experience by adapting our store formats for greater convenience, making delivery more affordable and ensuring better connectivity with our customers in their daily lives,” Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer of IKEA U.S., added.

“The opening of IKEA San Marcos exemplifies our strategy of developing smaller, more accessible store formats in this journey toward a more connected and accessible IKEA experience for the many.”

Despite its compact size, it still offers more than “2,500 products are on display with 2,000 items available for purchase,” including “a small range of Swedish Food Market items.”

At the moment, San Francisco and Arcadia, California, are the only other cities home to these small-format stores. But more are planned.

IKEA is expanding its small-format stores across the U.S. Here is what we know about the plan. ( Getty/iStock )

Five small-format locations are set to open by the end of this year, in cities including Syracuse, New York, along with Dallas and Rockwell, Texas, a company spokesperson confirmed to Nexstar. Meanwhile, at least one new location has been set to open next year in Phoenix, the outlet reported.

“Our expansion goal is simple: to be where people are, whenever and however they want to experience IKEA,” Quiñones shared in an earlier statement, following the small-format store debut in Arcadia.

“We have been testing different store formats to enhance customer convenience, make home delivery more cost-efficient, and reach our customers where they live, work, and socialize. IKEA Arcadia represents a key milestone in this exciting journey towards a more connected and accessible IKEA experience for everyone.”

Currently, there are just over 50 standard-sized IKEA warehouses in 27 U.S. states and territories. California has the most, with 10 scattered throughout the state.