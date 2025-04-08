Silver and chrome are making a comeback in homes: How to style the look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After years of brass and black fixtures and fittings in homes, old favourites silver and chrome are making a comeback – although many would say they never really went away.

“Silver and chrome have long been cornerstones of interior design, and while warmer metallic tones have dominated in recent years, these cool-toned finishes are making a confident return,” says interior designer Iliada Rossi, design director and founder of Rossi Studio.

“Their sleek, reflective qualities bring a crisp, contemporary feel to spaces, while maintaining a classic appeal that transcends fleeting trends. Whether used alone or paired with other metal finishes, silver and chrome introduce an understated yet sophisticated touch to interiors.”

Fresh, contemporary look

The most obvious rooms to showcase chrome and silver – and silvery stainless steel – are of course bathrooms and kitchens, but the metallic finishes work well in other spaces too, stresses Rossi.

“In kitchens, chrome fixtures and stainless steel appliances create a fresh, contemporary look that’s both functional and stylish. In bathrooms, silver and chrome add a sense of cleanliness and refinement, particularly when used in taps, shower enclosures, towel rails, and mirror frames.

“And when incorporated into furniture details, such as chair legs, table bases, or statement lighting, they lend a touch of sophistication without overwhelming the overall design.”

Timeless appeal

Interior designer Jo Ahmedzai agrees that silver and chrome finishes are a worthwhile addition to many areas of the home. “Although brass, bronze, and black metallic finishes have been heavily used in recent years, silver and chrome have always remained timeless in interior design,” she says, “offering elegance and a consistent finish across various fittings, such as sanitary ware, lighting, hardware, and kitchen appliances.”

Ahmedzai says there’s no need to be cautious about using silver and chrome finishes anywhere in the home, as they’re extremely versatile and will enhance any space they occupy, with different textures and finishes adding “depth and sophistication”.

“They fit comfortably in a contemporary minimalist setting, while adding elegance to a heritage building, creating clarity and reflecting light,” she explains, pointing out that in high-traffic areas, selecting the right metal finish balances aesthetics with practicality.

So rather than choosing polished chrome or nickel, which shows up fingerprints and scratches easily and therefore needs regular cleaning, she suggests trying brushed metal finishes, which have a matte texture.

“They’re more forgiving – this makes them ideal for demanding environments,” she says.

Light-reflecting qualities

Krystyna Martin-Dominguez of K Space Interiors insists silver and chrome aren’t so much ‘back’ as being re-embraced for their practicality, light-reflecting qualities, and timelessness.

“We’re seeing a quiet revival of silver and chrome, particularly through the lens of mid-century modern and 70s design; from smoked glass, tubular steel chairs, and mirrored plinths, to the polish and playfulness of futuristic minimalism. After years of matte blacks and warm brass, chrome feels unexpectedly fresh, light and clean.”

Describing chrome in bathrooms as “refreshing, durable, low-maintenance, and cost-effective,” she stresses that the finish has much wider appeal too. “I love it on chair legs or coffee table plinths – it catches the light, creates soft reflections, and gives furniture a floating, almost ethereal feel. It’s simple and elegant.”

She says the best way to use chrome beyond the bathroom is “subtly but deliberately” on items such as bar stools, chair legs, dining table bases, and coffee or side tables. “It works especially well when paired with warmer, textured materials, like natural timber or boucle, anchoring a space while giving furniture a sense of lightness and lift. I’ve seen it used in picture frames, which can add a crisp graphic edge to a gallery wall without overpowering it.”

Mixing metals

Martin-Dominguez points out that there’s no need to focus on silver and chrome alone, as mixing metals “works beautifully when balanced”.

She says chrome pairs well with warm metals like brass or bronze, to create contrast, and soft materials like boucle, velvet, or linen, which can help balance coolness. It’s also worth trying it with matte finishes like timber or stone to add texture and depth. “The key is repetition and harmony – introduce chrome more than once in a room, and limit the mix to two or three finishes for a composed look,” she suggests.

And we’re not talking solid silver prices either – although there’s plenty of high-end silver and chrome items with eye-watering price tags, it’s easy enough to find pieces that you don’t have to empty your bank account to afford – for example, the Baggboda table from IKEA – a modern update of the 1971 Cromi coffee table, with steel chrome-plated legs, priced at £70.

Ahmedzai explains that mixing silver and chrome used in architecture with other metals in furniture creates a dynamic, balanced aesthetic and depth to a scheme. “The idea that silver and chrome can’t be paired with brass is a myth,” she insists. “While one is cool and the other warm, using both metals throughout the interior can create harmony.

“Consistency is key, however, with careful placement being essential.”

For example, she suggests using one finish for larger items like ironmongery or switch plates, and then incorporating a second finish through the furniture. “Artwork and fabrics with mixed metallic colours can further tie everything together, enhancing the metal contrasts and adding visual depth and cohesion to the space,” she explains.

“It’s a trend, yes,” adds Martin-Dominguez, “but a good one. When chrome or silver is chosen with care, the right piece can stay with us for years, taking on the quiet confidence of a classic.”