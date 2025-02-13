Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than one million coolers have been recalled after customers reported injuries to their fingertips.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in a news release on Thursday that popular cooler company, Igloo, was issuing a voluntary recall. 1,060,000 of their 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers have been recalled because the “tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.”

The recall comes after Igloo received 12 “reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations,” according to the press release.

CPSC noted that the recalled products were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, and other stores nationwide. It was sold online by Amazon, on Igloo’s website, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025. The coolers cost anywhere between $80 and $140.

The recall only involves 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers that were manufactured before January 2024. Each cooler has the date of manufacture imprinted on the bottom of it “in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.”

All the recalled products have a tow handle, with the word “IGLOO” on the side. All of the coolers “were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations.”

Igloo-Cooler Recall

CPSC is urging customers who have those coolers to stop using them immediately and to contact Igloor for a free replacement handle.

You can find the list of recalled coolers, with the SKU number, description, and date codes here.

A slew of popular products have been recently recalled in the U.S. In December, Nuna Baby Essentials, Inc. announced the recall of approximately 608,786 Nuna RAVA car seats, specifically those manufactured between July 16, 2016, and October 25, 2023.

The recall was due to the risk of “debris entering the area where the front harness adjuster button is located” which can cause “the teeth of the adjuster mechanism to no longer properly clamp onto the adjuster strap.” This issue can lead to the car seat having a loose harness and increase “the risk of injury in a crash”, the manufacturer stated.

In January, Vornado VH2 recalled its off-white, two-setting room heating units due to potential safety and electrical issues, forcing owners to carefully unplug the heat source. About 7,780 products were recalled, and they were all sold for $90 on Amazon.

“Vornado is voluntarily recalling certain VH2 Whole Room Heater units because the power cord can partially detach from the enclosure, which can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards,” the recall from CPSC read. “Please stop use immediately and follow the steps described below to obtain a replacement product.”

The faulty heaters would have either “JUL24” or “AUG24” in the serial number on the bottom-side silver label alongside a “TYPE VH2” specification.