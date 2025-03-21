Frozen food item recalled from supermarkets: ‘Do not eat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lasagne lovers be warned – vegetable lasagnas sold in Iceland have been recalled over fears they contain plastic.

Customers of the high street supermarket chain are being asked to return Vegetable Lasagnes in a 400g pack with best-before dates of 23 July 2026 and 30 July 2026.

The Food Standards Agency issued a notice explaining the “precautionary measures”.

“We are taking the precautionary measure of recalling the date codes of the above product because it may contain hard pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat,” it said. “Only the best-before-date codes listed in this notice are affected.”

As reported by Express, customers who have purchased the cited pasta dishes are urged not to eat it and return it to the store where they bought it. A full refund will be issued with no receipt required.

Although plastic is typically used to package ready meals, some types may contain chemicals that can contaminate food when heated.

The notice asked customers to “check if you have bought any of the affected product” by “taking a photo of this notice or writing down the details at home”.

Earlier this month, Savage Cat in the US became the latest cat food brand to recall some of its products due to the possibility that it is contaminated with bird flu.

open image in gallery Bird Flu Cat Food

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of large and small boxes of Savage Pet’s raw chicken cat food.

The recall is for 66 of the company’s large 84-oz boxes and 74 of the company’s small 21-oz boxes. They have a lot code/best-by date of 11152026.

The affected products come in cardboard boxes with handles that make the shape of a cat’s head. The chicken one is indicated by the colour yellow outlining the company’s logo on the box.

The cat food boxes were distributed to retailers across five states: California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

On Thursday (20 March), it was reported that three people had died last year after fears they consumed a dessert supplied to NHS hospitals and care homes linked to a listeria outbreak.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating five cases linked to the same strain of a listeria infection found in mousses served in hospital and care settings.

The cases were identified in people aged 68 to 89 years old from May to December 2024 and occurred across the country in North West England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and Wales.

All cases had underlying immunocompromising health conditions and were hospitalised