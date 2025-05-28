Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, nearly two years after the couple announced their split.

Furness filed papers May 23 in New York, the Daily Mail first reported. The filings are uncontested, according to the outlet, and will only require a judge’s sign-off.

Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, met in 1995 and were married the next year. Together, they share son Oscar and daughter Ava.

When they began dating, Jackman and Furness initially raised eyebrows for their 13-year age gap. However, they soon became one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.

They announced their split in September 2023 via a statement shared with People: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they continued before finishing: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially filed for divorce ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Jackman for comment.

At the time, there was speculation that Jackman and Sutton Foster — his co-star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023 — had been more than just friends while starring together in the musical. The two allegedly first began the secret affair when they were still married to their respective now-exes.

Rumors amped up after Us Weekly published a report citing sources who claimed Jackman and Foster’s romance started during the musical’s run.

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have gone public with their relationship ( Getty Images )

Foster filed for uncontested divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. She and the screenwriter welcomed one child together during their marriage.

Prior to her marriage to Griffin, Foster was married to Broadway actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

Jackman and Foster made their relationship public in January 2025 when they were spotted holding hands on their way back from a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.