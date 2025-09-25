How to treat window condensation with the switch in seasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you have a room with a view and expanse of windows, or a small casement, coping with condensation can be bothersome at the best of times.

Especially first thing in the morning when there’s a nip in the air… your sparkling panes of glass mist up, water droplets block the view, and you wonder what the answer is.

“Condensation happens when warm, moist air inside your home meets the cooler surface of your windows”, explains Rachael Munby, chief marketing officer at Anglian Home Improvements.

“The sudden drop in temperature forces moisture in the air to turn into water droplets, creating that familiar foggy layer.”

She says this seasonal issue arises as cooler mornings and indoor heating collide. Left unchecked, it can lead to mould growth, damp damage, and even health concerns, warns Munby.

But with a little know-how and some proactive steps, you can keep your windows clear – and your home healthy…

What causes it

Common condensation triggers are changes in the weather. “In autumn, we see milder days followed by chilly nights, which creates a perfect cycle for condensation, explains Munby.

“In winter, turning up the heating indoors while temperatures drop dramatically outdoors exacerbates the problem.”

But our everyday lifestyle may also be to blame. She says hot showers, uncovered cooking pots, drying laundry indoors, and poor ventilation all contribute to higher humidity levels indoors – amplifying condensation.

When you combine these triggers with limited airflow or insufficient insulation, your home becomes a haven for foggy windows, highlights Munby.

How to see through the mist

Stopping condensation is all about reducing indoor humidity, managing air circulation, and keeping your windows warm…

Tame the humidity: To keep indoor humidity in check, use extractor fans in the kitchen and bathroom while cooking or bathing, to quickly remove moisture in the air, suggests Munby.

“When preparing food, keeping lids on pots and pans helps trap steam, reducing the overall moisture in your home.

“If drying laundry inside is unavoidable, investing in a dehumidifier can make a big difference; but drying clothes outdoors whenever possible is the best way to prevent excess humidity,” she advises.

Let there be fresh air: Crack open a few windows for 10–15 minutes daily, even on chilly mornings, says Munby. “This brief ventilation helps exchange moist air for fresh, drier air.”

“Trickle vents, which are now a legal requirement when installing new windows, also help provide a constant, subtle airflow.”

She also advises positioning large furniture like sofas and bed frames away from windows. “This small adjustment promotes better air circulation around problem areas.”

Keep glass warm: If your budget allows, she says upgrading to modern, insulated windows can significantly reduce heat loss and condensation.

But if it’s not an option, she suggests thermal curtains or blinds. “These help to insulate the glass and retain indoor heat, but it’s important to leave a small gap between the fabric and window to allow airflow.

“If new windows or blinds aren’t an option, try to seal gaps around windows and doors to prevent cold air from seeping in –just make sure your home isn’t sealed too tightly, as ventilation is essential,” she underlines.

Quick fixes to keep your mornings bright

When you wake up to dewy windows, a quick response can prevent long-term damage…

Wiping down your windows with an absorbent cloth, or a handheld window vacuum can remove moisture fast, says Munby.

Treating mould is also key, and acting quickly will make sure it doesn’t spread. She suggests using a spray made from equal parts vinegar and water, or specialist mould cleaner.

“Checking for signs of damp damage around window frames is another step in maintaining your windows to prevent condensation.

Munby continues: “If the paint is bubbling or wood is rotting, treat and repaint the area promptly to stop further deterioration.”

Thinking long-term

If you’re ready to go a step further, there are some great upgrades to stop condensation for good…

“You might think about getting a positive input ventilation system; this brings fresh, filtered air into your home to keep humidity and window mist at bay,” explains Munby.

“Another option is to boost the insulation in your walls and roof, helping to keep indoor surfaces warmer… meaning less chance for condensation to show up.”

And if you want even more control, she says smart heating, like a programmable thermostat or setting up heating zones, keeps the conditions steady and cuts down on temperature swings which cause misty windows.

Ventilation is key

At the end of the day, Munby says condensation can be frustrating, but it’s a normal part of seasonal change – and it’s manageable.

By adopting consistent habits like ventilating your home daily and regularly inspecting your windows, you can avoid costly repairs later, she advises.

“Investing in solutions like better insulation or advanced ventilation systems will ultimately save time, energy, and money.”

“Keep your windows clear, and you’ll enjoy uninterrupted views of vibrant autumn mornings and frosty winter days,” highlights Munby.

“With just a little effort, you can make sure this seasonal foggy annoyance stays where it belongs…outside.”