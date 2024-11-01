How to prepare now for a less stressful Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It may only be November, but many of us are already starting to think about Christmas logistics.

Leaving everything to last minute is a recipe for stress and burnout, so let’s start getting organised now to ease the workload in December.

Here are some things we can do to physically and mentally prepare for the special day…

Make a to-do list

Create a master list so you have a clear picture of all the jobs that need to get done before Christmas.

“Getting anything you need to do down onto paper can instantly make you feel more organised,” says decluttering and organising experts Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly, AKA the Style Sisters. “Plus, you only need a pen and notepad, or you can use the notes section on your phone.

“As a general guide, group the list into the following categories: Food & Drink, Gifting, Decorating and Hosting (which could include getting the guest room ready, some extra serving platters for Christmas Eve soirees etc).

“Adding some dates you’d like or need to get things done by will create some clear order and priorities.”

Organise your kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home at Christmas, and organising it ahead of time will save your future self a lot of stress.

“Don’t let the back of cupboards and pantries become a wasteland of tinned food and unused baking items,” says the Style Sisters. “Get everything out, checking best before dates, then make piles of what to keep or donate to the local food bank.

“Making a list of what you already have could also save you overspending on the Christmas food shop. For example, lots of chutneys, preserves and pickles have a longer shelf life, meaning you may have more than you think already for the Boxing Day cheeseboard!”

And once you have binned all of the unwanted products, try to establish a more organised system.

“Under countertop cupboards and overhead cupboards are perfect spaces for incorporating cupboard storage and organisers,” says Richard Joseph, CEO and co-founder of houseware manufacturer Joseph Joseph. “By separating items like cans, dried food and treats only to be eaten on special festive days, you’ll create a system that will make it much easier to food prep and host.”

Share out the labour

“Christmas is a time for family and close friends so the key is to get everyone involved,” advises Liz Taylor, event planner and founder of Taylor Lynn Corporation Limited. “Ask yourself what you love doing, then come up with a plan for delegating everything else. Dish out the tasks for presents and wrapping.

“And, if you’re hosting, you do the turkey, get someone else to do the starter, another to do the dessert and someone else to come up with a creative Christmas cocktail.”

Freeze some dishes in advance

“You can freeze almost anything,” says chef Dominique Woolf, author of The Asian Pantry and founder of The Woolf’s Kitchen. “Gravy, homemade sauces like cranberry sauce or bread sauce, mince pies and other baked goods, braised red cabbage and even roast potatoes freeze well.

“Just defrost and heat on the big day.”

This means by the time Christmas Eve comes around you can solely focus on the veg and the turkey.

Prepare emotionally

“Anticipate which emotions usually come up for you around the holidays,” advises Claire Fitzsimmons, certified emotions coach and co-founder of wellbeing company If Lost Start Here. “Maybe it’s not just joy, but also overwhelm, guilt or frustration.

“You’ll help your future self if you have some go-to strategies for what to do when these inevitably come up and if you can start to normalise some of these feelings in the run up.”

The emotions coach also recommends working out now how you’ll share the emotional wellbeing role with your partner and family during the Christmas period.

“That can include partners and other family members stepping in to either bring the magic or to dilute the tension for instance,” says Fitzsimmons.