How to pamper your pet this summer

Whether you’re road-tripping with your dog, fine-tuning your pup’s recall or just trying to coax them into the bath without a struggle, having the right kit makes all the difference.

And these smart products are a stroke of genius.

Treat your dog to the diet they deserve this summer

( tails.com )

Longer days and warmer weather mean more time outdoors burning energy. All that extra bounding around? It needs the right fuel.

Enter tails.com, a smart service that delivers personalised kibble blends tailored to your dog’s age, breed, weight and activity level.

Every mix is carefully crafted to match your pooch’s exact nutritional needs, and you can even choose their favourite flavours. Whether it’s a growing pup or a senior companion, they’ll get the support they need to stay healthy, active and adventure-ready.

Delivered monthly to your door, it’s a convenient and cost-effective way to fuel every stroll, game of fetch or countryside ramble. Because great adventures begin in the bowl.

New customers get 60% off their first box and 30% off the second with code DOG60 at tails.com

Protect your pet with cover that puts their needs first

( Everypaw )

From surprise illnesses to clumsy mishaps, our pets will always find creative ways to rack up those vet bills. Which is where Everypaw can help.

This modern pet insurance provider offers lifetime cover for cats, dogs and even rabbits, with flexible options to suit every household.

All policies include 24/7 access to qualified vets and nurses, giving you and your furry best friend peace of mind around the clock.

And should the unexpected happen, you can expect prompt action – Everypaw pays 99% of claims within five working days, based on internal data from February 2024 to March 2025.

It’s support when you need it most, from a team that understands your pet is family.

Explore cover options at everypaw.com

Serve up real food, not filler, at dinnertime

( Naturaw )

If you wouldn’t eat it yourself, why should your dog?

Naturaw is part of the growing fresh pet food movement and handmakes raw meals using high-welfare British meat and whole food ingredients that sound good enough to nick for your own larder.

Think blackberries, organic kale, free-range eggs and hand-harvested seaweed from Scotland. It’s all prepared in a solar-powered Yorkshire kitchen, then delivered in plastic-free, compostable packaging. A certified B Corp, Naturaw is as kind to the planet as it is to your pup’s digestion. Subscribe and the company will even plant a real tree.

This is nutrition with a conscience, for pets who deserve the very best.

Choose your dog’s meals and get £5 off your first order with code REALFOOD at naturaw.co.uk. Offer valid until 31 August 2025.

Enjoy peace of mind with a crash-tested crate

( Tavo )

When it comes to car travel, your dog’s safety deserves the same attention as your own.

Designed for dogs up to 25kg, the Crispin pet travel crate from Tavo is crash-tested to the same dynamic safety standards used for child car seats.

It’s fitted with ISOFIX and top tether fixings to anchor it firmly in place — so it won’t budge in the event of sudden braking or impact. Inside, Tailor Tech memory foam ensures comfort, while mesh ventilation provides airflow on every journey.

With a structured base for added stability, this is a crate built for security without compromise. Whether you’re off on a road trip or just going about your daily rounds, this is door-to-door protection, done right.

See for yourself at halfords.com

Kit your dog out with the very best in durable, design-led gear

( Bully Billows )

If your four-legged friend is more action hero than couch potato, why not kit them out accordingly?

British-born brand Bully Billows started out as a bedroom project in 2017 and now sells its ultra-durable dog gear worldwide.

Its ultra-tough harnesses, leads and collars are built to last — with performance fabrics that shrug off rain and rough play whilst maintaining comfort and flexibility that all dogs and owners need.

With its recent partnership with Nottingham Forest Football Club, and over a million products sold, it’s clear this company is really on the ball.

And its latest line suits all breeds — not just bull breeds — with a welcome offer to match: new customers who spend £50 or more can get 20% off until BBILLOWSULT20 2025 (T&C’s apply).

Offer valid until 12 June 2025 – 23 August 2025

Take the lead today and visit bullybillows.com

Switch up their supper with a vet-approved classic

( Burns Pet )

Burns is an award-winning British pet food company, founded over 30 years ago by veterinary surgeon John Burns with a simple philosophy — that good health starts in the bowl.

Made in a carbon-negative UK factory, Burns dry food recipes are simple, natural and packed with goodness, from brown rice for slow-release energy to protein-rich chicken oil for healthy skin.

There’s no cheap fillers, sugars or nasties in the mix, so it’s an ideal choice for dogs with sensitive stomachs, itchy skin or fussy tastebuds.

Plus, feeding a medium-sized dog costs as little as 1.12p a day. Add the expert nutrition helpline, and this is smart, sustainable feeding done right.

Explore the range for yourself at burnspet.co.uk

Level up walkies with this rewarding app

( Biscuit Pet Care )

Ever wished looking after your dog was even more rewarding? With Biscuit Plus, it can be.

This smart new app transforms day-to-day pet care into tangible rewards. You’ll earn points (called Biscuits) just for walking your dog, logging flea treatments or staying on top of vaccinations — with exclusive vouchers, offers and competitions available to premium users whenever you rack up a satisfying streak.

Tailored health insights, wellbeing badges and integration with PitPat make it easy to track your progress and build better habits over time.

And since users report real-world benefits like weight loss (for both dogs and humans), improved routines and up to five times more rewards than the free plan, it’s a win for your body and your budget alike.

Join the pack and download today at biscuitpetcare.app

Protect your pet with cover that offers peace of mind

( Napo )

When the vet bills start stacking up, you need cover that actually covers. That’s where Napo comes in.

Built by pet parents, for pet parents, this award-winning insurer offers comprehensive lifetime protection for cats and dogs, with no sneaky exclusions.

Expect up to £16,000 a year in vet fee cover, including dental treatment, diagnostics and behaviour support. You’ll also get 24/7 access to UK-based vets and behaviourists, plus extras like travel cover and multi-pet discounts.

Over 250 customers have received payouts of £10,000 or more, proving just how effective — and reassuring — real protection can be.

Forget bargain-basement policies that fail you when it counts. This is pet insurance with bite.

Discover natural treats with tasty rewards

( Nutriment Natural Treats )

Whether you’re training, rewarding, or simply indulging, Nutriment Natural Treats deliver the perfect snack every time. Packed with delicious, natural flavour and made with love in the UK, Nutriment treats are crafted from premium ingredients, carefully sourced from trusted British farms.

With over 250 delicious options to choose from — including chewy bites, crunchy snacks, gourmet sausages, and long-lasting chews – there’s something for every pup. And with their “no nasties” guarantee you’re not just giving your dog a tasty treat — you’re giving them pure, wholesome goodness.

Get 10% off with code TREATS10 at nutriment-treats.com. Offer valid until 28 August 2025.

Make bath time less of a dog’s dinner

( DotDotPet )

Face facts: most dogs hate bath time. But DotDotPet’s sensitively crafted conditioning shampoos might just change their minds.

Formulated with a calming scent called Shine Bright — developed specifically for dogs’ powerful sense of smell — these gentle cleansers contain none of the usual overpowering perfume, keeping pups happy and owners sane.

They’re hypoallergenic, vegan, prebiotic and tailored to coat type, with a no-drip bottle that makes application mess-free.

The founders bring over 15 years of pet industry and beauty expertise, and the result is a product that looks good, smells good and works like a treat.

Happier bath times start here. First-time customers can get 10% off by signing up online.

Fuel your pet’s love for life with natural nutrition

( Arden Grange )

If your dog or cat bounds through life with relentless zest and verve, they’ll need food that keeps pace with them.

Arden Grange has spent nearly 30 years fine-tuning natural nutrition for cats and dogs, with recipes tailored to every life stage.

The brand carefully sources high quality high-quality ingredients and added health supplements, its food supports vitality from puppy or kittenhood to more senior years — helping your pets stay active, alert and full of bounce.

Whether your cat is lazing in sunbeams or your terrier’s scaling fences, these hypoallergenic recipes nourish them from the inside out. The brand even offers expert advice if you need help choosing the right recipe.

Get 10% off at checkout with code HEALTHY10 at ardengrange.com. Offer valid until 30 September 2025.

