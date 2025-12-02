How to create a stylish laundry haven

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to housekeeping and daily tasks, doing the washing isn’t something busy families can put to one side and save for a rainy day.

As Reena Simon, author and interiors expert, puts it: “As a mum of three, laundry isn’t just a chore – it’s a daily reality.”

From school uniforms and sports kits to muddy socks and pyjamas, she says the washing machine is always on the go.

“Honestly? It feels never-ending. With three girls, there’s always something in the wash,” says Simon.

“The biggest challenge is keeping laundry manageable and not letting it take over the house – especially in winter when drying is harder, and I can’t use my washing line.”

Fortunately, Simon has the answer to all those wash-day woes and has teamed up with Brabantia to share her top tips…

“For me, I rely on systems that don’t require constant thought and smart, beautiful products that help support the process.

“It’s all about creating systems that bring calm – not chaos – to the everyday.”

Common mistakes to avoid

One of the most common pitfalls we all experience is trying to do everything at once, highlights Simon.

“The temptation to tackle every load on a Sunday can quickly become overwhelming… breaking laundry down into smaller, regular routines makes it far more manageable.”

Another key piece of advice is to zone your space.

“Even if you don’t have a dedicated utility room; it’s a simple trick, but designating areas for washing, drying and folding helps create a rhythm to your laundry process – and prevents clutter from creeping in.”

The golden rule? Simon says to fold your clean washing, and put it away immediately. “It’s the simplest habit that helps keep the ‘laundry mountain’ at bay.”

Make the most of winter drying

As Simon points out, drying clothes in winter can feel like an uphill battle.

But with the right systems, she says it doesn’t have to be, and making the most of vertical space is key.

Moreover, she says hang-on drying racks are a go-to in her household as they hold plenty of clothes, while taking up minimal floor space.

“Equally important is your drying environment – always opt for a warm, well-ventilated area, avoiding damp corners, as they slow down drying and can leave clothes smelling musty,” underlines Simon.

When it comes to technique, she says layering your approach helps. “Airers are ideal for delicates, radiators work for socks, and hooks on doors for just about everything else.”

Maximise a smaller space

“If you’re short on space, my best advice is to go up, not out. This is where an airer will come in handy – it’s slim, tall, and folds away easily when not in use.”

Simon continues: “Attach hooks on the back of doors or hang baskets to make the most of the space you have while reducing clutter, aiming to keep things looking clean, minimal, and multi-functional.

“Even transforming a small hallway nook; or the space under the stairs into a laundry zone can make all the difference.”

And for those who value both function and aesthetics, here’s her top tip…

“Match your laundry essentials. Use coordinated baskets, bins and airers – think all-white or all-black, to create a cohesive, design-led look.

“This instantly elevates even the most practical space into something that feels intentional and stylish.”

Find the fun!

One unexpected trick, which is ideal for those who want things to be functional and look good, is to opt for matching laundry essentials – whether that’s in colour or style, suggests Simon.

“Stylish laundry bins, baskets, and airers, which match each other and reflect your personal style, will be both visually pleasing and enjoyable to use.

“This trick can also help your laundry space look and feel more premium and design-led – even if just for your enjoyment!” she says confidently.