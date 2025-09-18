An expert guide to cleaning your jewellery and why you don’t need a special kit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons are investing more in "demi-fine" jewellery, but poor care often undermines this.

Negligence, like leaving chains on bathroom shelves or wearing rings at the gym, causes dull metal, chipped stones, and lost plating.

As vermeil and heirloom-style pieces surge in popularity, clear, independent guidance on their proper upkeep is now essential.

So, we hear from jewellery experts their top habits to adopt when it comes to jewellery care – so you don’t have to reinvest.

The first myth to dispel is that special kits are essential.

Founder of Kouree jewellery, Blue Wilson, the former CEO and partner of Irish success story Nadine Merabi, says the safest way is always the simplest. For gold vermeil and sterling silver […] we recommend gently polishing with a soft, dry cloth.

open image in gallery Mild dish soap and warm water is enough to clean most jewellery (Alamy/PA)

“Avoid abrasive cleaners or dips, as they can wear down the finish.”

Gemstones require even greater caution and care, “delicate stones like opals or pearls should never be submerged – they need only a soft cloth,” she says.

For harder materials, warm water, a drop of mild washing-up liquid and a soft toothbrush suffice – abrasives and aggressive gadgets are unnecessary.

Metal matters

It’s no surprise that longevity correlates with the underlying metal.

“Solid gold and platinum are the most durable and resistant to tarnish – they’re designed to last lifetimes,” says Wilson.

“Platinum is widely regarded as the most durable precious metal. It’s incredibly hard-wearing, resists tarnishing, and maintains its white sheen without plating,” explains CEO and co-founder of The Diamond Store, Jeremy Kanzen.

“White gold requires occasional rhodium plating to retain its brightness, but offers a beautiful and timeless look,” making it a more affordable option, he says.

Silver, a more affordable metal, is softer and will tarnish in damp air but can be polished back easily.

Gold vermeil is a good middle ground. “Gold vermeil is a beautiful in-between: far more enduring than flash plating, but still demi-fine, so it requires care,” explains Wilson. “The thicker the plating, the more long-lasting.”

The lesson is not to buy or shun a specific label, but to understand which metal sits on the skin; the harder and purer it is, the less fragile a routine needs to be.

open image in gallery (Carrie Elizabeth/PA)

Carrie Elizabeth Zodiac Diamond Constellation Necklace 14k Gold Vermeil, £55 (was £110)

open image in gallery (Lily and Roo/PA)

Lily & Roo Solid White Gold Small Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings, £95

open image in gallery (Monica Vinader/PA)

Monica Vinader Heart Station Chain Bracelet 18k Gold Vermeil, £79

How to store your pieces

How you store your pieces can depend on how often you wear them.

The jewellery you wear every day is more exposed to lotions, perfume, sweat, sunlight and air.

Wilson recommends removing everyday items before showering, exercising or applying products. “Occasional pieces should be stored carefully in their pouches or boxes when not in use. Think of it like clothing: some items are hardy everyday wear, others are delicate silks you take out on special occasions – both need care, just in different ways.”

open image in gallery Improper storage can lead to a shorter lifetime of your jewellery (Alamy/PA)

Kanzen advises not only cleaning but also an annual check-up for frequently worn items to ensure stones stay secure.

There are some key basics to know about jewellery storage, the first being to “avoid storing jewellery in bathrooms or humid areas, which may accelerate tarnishing,” Kanzen says.

“For pieces like pearls and opals, which are sensitive to light and moisture, a cool, dry space away from direct sunlight is best.

“It’s also worth fastening necklaces and bracelets before storing them, to prevent tangling, a small step that makes a big difference to preserving their beauty,” he explains.

open image in gallery (Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Orange & Pink Stripe Velvet Jewellery Box, £29.50

open image in gallery (John Lewis and Partners/PA)

Stackers Multi Hook Jewellery Stand, £40, John Lewis