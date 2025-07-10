Emerging home design trends to tap into now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re talking renovations, upgrades and making the most of what you have, it’s good to be in the know… after all, there’s nothing spontaneous about a considered design brief.

Especially when you have the opportunity to create the ideal layout, knowing the latest design trends and exploring ‘what’s in and what’s out’ means you can make informed decisions – with the potential to add value to your property.

To put you on the front foot, home and design platform Houzz has identified the latest home trends gaining traction…

“Based on insights from the 2025 Emerging Trends Report, there’s a growing appetite for indulgent upgrades and bold, expressive design,” highlights Amanda Pollard, senior editor at Houzz.

“From luxurious bathroom retreats to colour-drenched interiors.”

Here’s the lowdown on what’s key, and influencing our style choices…

Wood-drenched interiors

“From wood beams to wooden floors and everything in between, homeowners are embracing wood; thanks to its timeless appeal and ability to add tone and texture to a space,” underlines Pollard.

Indeed, she says searches for wood beams are up significantly, and terms like ‘oak kitchen’ and ‘wood kitchen’ have also been on the rise.

Wooden wall treatments such as slat walls and panels are trending, adds Pollard, and with the help of 3D floor-plan tools, you can see how to integrate these wall treatments.

Randa Kort of Randa Kort Interior Architecture & Design says: “Incorporating natural wood in less conventional ways, such as wall treatments, can add character and visual interest to any space.

“While some of our clients use natural materials like wood to add warmth; others use it to create a more elevated look, and choosing interior wood cladding for their projects.”

Daylighting

As Pollard points out, natural light is a commodity and trending searches for daylighting features show we’re in pursuit of airy, sun-filled spaces.

With the positive benefits of enhancing light flow and architectural detail throughout the home, she says searches for skylights, orangeries and glass wall partitions have been climbing.

James Snell, director of Snell David Cambridge LTD, says: “It’s important to consider all of the potential avenues, as you seek to maximise the natural light throughout your home.”

“Many [people] don’t explore the creative and strategic options to brighten up their spaces, and they’re missing out,” notes Snell. “Adding a skylight, for example, can transform a dark space and internal glass doors can help light flow from one room to the next.”

Wall-to-wall design

More and more of us are willing to go bold with our interiors, embracing colour and pattern in the home, suggests Pollard.

“Whether they’re using vibrant paint, dramatic texture or layered pattern, they’re making a statement with creative wall treatments.”

More recently, she says searches for a technique known as ‘colour drenching’ – where a single colour, or closely related set of colours, is applied to all surfaces in a room, including walls, ceilings and woodwork – is trending.

And while some may have previously hesitated from making such bold interior decor choices, Pollard says today’s visualisation tools help empower them to be more adventurous. “As it’s easier to visualise how it will all come together.”

Gilly Foulds, founder of Completion Interior Design & Architecture, says: “Bold tones and rich textures infuse personality into a space, and homeowners are taking note.

“Not only that, but these more daring choices help to create a space that’s uniquely yours, with a distinct personal touch.”

Luxurious bathrooms

There’s a growing appetite for high-end upgrades, and bathrooms offer an opportunity to introduce luxury into everyday life, outlines Pollard.

“This year, interest in luxurious materials has skyrocketed, with ‘onyx tile’ searches 1,069% higher than last year, and ‘marble bathroom’ searches up 51%.”

She says trends also reveal a growing interest in features that are both luxurious and practical, such as double vanities and double showers.

And consistent with Houzz’s 2024 Bathroom Trends report, freestanding baths are among the most sought-after bathroom features, says Pollard.

“Whether it’s a bespoke walk-in shower or high-end materials, our clients are seeking to elevate their bathroom spaces to invoke a spa-like atmosphere,” highlights Snell.

Moreover, he says people are increasingly interested in creating dedicated spaces for relaxation and wellness within their homes. “And many of them are willing to invest in luxury fixtures and features, to transform their bathrooms into sanctuaries.”

Pretty in pink

“From the kitchen to the bathroom, pink is back in a big way,” underlines Pollard. She says soft, plaster-pink hues are particularly popular, due to their versatility and subtle sophistication.

“Searches for pink bathrooms, pink kitchens and pink bedrooms are all on the rise, which further speaks to pink’s adaptability,” she notes.

Francesco Pierazzi of Francesco Pierazzi Architects says: “Considered a neutral by many, soft pink pairs beautifully with a range of colours and styles.

“Beyond that, the shade has warm undertones, which evokes a sense of calm and tranquillity within the home.”