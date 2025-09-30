The chic houseplants you should be buying to boost your interiors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the cooler months arrive, attention turns to enhancing indoor spaces with stylish houseplants, and this season sees a distinct trend emerging.

Florals are very much in vogue, according to Claire Bishop, senior houseplant buyer for Dobbies Garden Centres.

"We still sell foliage super well but there’s definitely an increase in flowering plants – quite specific flowering, with a modern twist in the colour and variation," she explains.

Gardening influencer Michael Perry, known as Mr Plant Geek, concurs, adding that "Flowering houseplants add a new dimension and last longer than a bouquet of blooms." He also notes a growing appetite for rare plant varieties among enthusiasts.

“Collectibles are going mainstream as increased production has driven down the price of previously rare plants, making collectors happy but also opening up more opportunities for the consumer.”

Larger plants are also becoming an essential purchase when doing an interior makeover, he points out, so when you buy a new sofa and a new coffee table, you also probably buy a new decor plant.

Dual-purpose plants with indoor/outdoor appeal are also catching on, such as the Princettia, a compact poinsettia variety that can be planted outside until the first frosts, but which can be brought indoors and placed in a cool, light situation for the festive season, says Perry.

Double-scented primroses also add colour outdoors but last beautifully inside, he adds.

Here are some of the houseplants which are hot this autumn.

1. Calathea crocata

“One of our top sellers is Calathea crocata, which is the only calathea grown for its flower. It has a bright orange flower and a dark green leaf, quite stunning,” says Bishop.

“They are pretty easy to look after, giving you a really nice bit of colour and contrast with the foliage.”

The flower spike should last for a few weeks and you will get multiple flowers at one time.

Ideally situated: In a living room or a kitchen, but keep an eye on the watering as they don’t like to dry out.

2. Anthurium

open image in gallery An Anthurium houseplant may seem like a retro choice, but they are back in fashion ( Alamy/PA )

For more flowers which are long-lasting, the popular anthurium is a good choice, she says.

“Anthuriums are a fantastic way to add both colour and elegance to your home. With their glossy, heart-shaped leaves and vivid red, pink or white blooms, they bring a splash of vibrancy that works beautifully with warm-toned autumn interiors. They also flower for months on end, perfect for those looking for longer-lasting impact.”

Ideally situated: In a warm, well-lit spot away from cold draughts. Water when the top few centimetres of soil feel dry to the touch and feed monthly with a liquid houseplant fertiliser to encourage flowering.

3. Cyclamen

This classic autumn plant, often used as an addition to outdoor containers, can also brighten up autumn interiors.

“It’s a good centrepiece as long as your room’s not too dark, because all flowering plants need some natural light,” Bishop says.

“Cyclamen’s dainty flowers come in rich seasonal colours like deep pink, red, and crisp white, perfect for windowsills, shelves or as a table centrepiece. They also enjoy cooler indoor temperatures, making them ideal for this time of year.

“You can’t put the ones that are grown in hotter conditions outside – they will tolerate a porch or a vestibule, but not a frost. We have bedding lines that are a bit more tolerant because they are cold-grown.”

Ideally situated: In a cool, bright room, maybe on a windowsill out of direct sun. Water from the base to avoid wetting the crown and deadhead spent flowers to keep them looking fresh and encourage new blooms, Bishop suggests.

4. Citrus plants

Citrus plants like lemon and orange trees help the transition into autumn, with their glossy green leaves and bright fragrant fruits, she observes, making them ideal to brighten up indoor spaces in the cooler months.

Ideally situated: “If your citrus plant lives outside, bring it indoors before temperatures drop, placing it in a bright, sunny spot like a south-facing window. Water sparingly and mist regularly to keep the foliage healthy through autumn and winter.”

5. Codiaeum

For bold autumn colour, Bishop says you can’t go wrong with the air-purifying croton.

“Their variegated leaves come in a gorgeous mix of red, orange, yellow and green, making them a perfect match for autumn colour palettes. They’re great for adding texture and energy to any room and look particularly striking in ceramic pots or grouped with other autumn-toned plants.”

Ideally situated: In bright light to maintain their vivid colours so choose a well-lit spot. Keep the soil evenly moist, but not waterlogged, and mist occasionally to increase humidity.

6. Nertera (coral bead plant)

“This is a brilliant little seller – it’s a foliage plant with little orange bead-like berries, but it’s really compact and great for instant colour if you have a lot of foliage,” she says. Customers put it with their carnivorous plants for added colour. And they make a perfect plant for a halloween scene.

Ideally situated: Outdoors in summer, but when you bring it in you’ll need to put it in bright indirect light and keep it humid by misting the flowers.