Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cans of beef stew from a popular food company are being recalled after it was discovered that over 256,000 pounds of the meal were contaminated with wood fragments.

Georgia-based Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling roughly 256,185 pounds of its “Dinty Moore Beef Stew” due to the contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recall covers 20-ounce metal cans of Dinty Moore Beef Stew with a best-by date of February 2028, a lot code of “T02045,” and an establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can.

Hormel learned of the issue after three separate customers complained about finding wood pieces in their beef stew, the USDA said.

There have been no injuries reported, though health officials warn consumers should dispose of the product and refrain from consuming it. Anyone concerned after potentially eating a wood fragment should contact their healthcare provider, officials added.

open image in gallery Georgia-based Hormel Foods Corporation recalled 256,000 pounds of its “Dinty Moore Beef Stew ( Hormel Foods Corporation )

Social media users were quick to make jokes about the unfortunate recall, especially in the Reddit community r/nottheonion, which shares true stories that could be pulled from the satirical news site.

“Hormel apologizes for including something almost edible in their stew,” one snarky commentator wrote.

Another chimed in: “Splinty Moore Beef Stew?”

Others joked that the added wood would, at the very least, provide consumers with some added fiber.

“Will relabel it as ‘Improved: Now with Extra Fiber!’” one person said.

open image in gallery Hormel said it was committed to maintaining the “highest standards” for its products. ( Getty Images )

In a statement provided to The Independent, Hormel said they were committed to maintaining the “highest standards” for their products.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Hormel Foods is voluntarily recalling 17,080 cases of a single code date of 20 oz. DINTY MOORE Beef Stew as it may contain extraneous wood material. No other DINTY MOORE products are affected, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall,” the company said.