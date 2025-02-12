Shoppers issued warning over buying honey in supermarket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nutrition health experts at Tonic Health, have issued a warning to UK shoppers to check the labels on jars of honey before purchase to make sure they’re eating the real deal.

Replacing added sweeteners in the diet with honey can lower the risks of illnesses associated with eating too much sugar, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, studies have shown.

However, due to the rising cost of honey, some brands may blend EU honey with non-EU honey, which is allowed to contain glucose syrup and other less expensive added ingredients banned under EU guidelines.

To ensure honey is genuine, Tonic Health recommends shoppers check their honey’s origin and opt for honey produced in the UK, other single origin EU nations, or to buy from their local beekeepers, per The Express.

In November, nine in ten honey samples from UK retailers failed an authenticity test and were found to have been bulked out with cheaper sugar syrup, according to tests conducted by the Honey Authenticity Network.

The tests found that 24 out of the 25 jars of honey from retailers were considered “suspicious”. Meanwhile, all five samples from UK beekeepers were considered to be genuine.

For fraudsters, honey is a sweet deal. The FSA told The Independent that while “there’s no evidence that any honey on sale in the UK is unsafe, it is a product that can be at risk of fraud”.

Experts have issued a warning to supermarket shoppers to check the origin of their honey ( PA )

Products with premium labels or complex supply chains are particularly attractive to fraudsters. Syrups made from rice, beetroot or other cheap crops are whisked into bulk up honey on the cheap.

These fillers look and pour like honey but lack the flavour, nutrients and unique enzymes that make the real stuff a natural, healthy delight. It’s like buying wine and getting grape juice.

With real honey priced at around $3,000 (£2,370) per tonne globally, compared to $500 per tonne for syrup, it’s clear why some take the shortcut.

“Honey is a high-value foodstuff and there are increasingly sophisticated methods to adulterate it to avoid detection,” the British Beekeepers Association (BBKA) said.

The EU has introduced new testing methods and labelling laws so consumers know exactly where their honey hails from. However, the UK has been slower to follow suit.

“We take any type of food fraud very seriously,” the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

“There is no place for adulterated honey that undermines consumer confidence and disadvantages businesses acting within the law.”