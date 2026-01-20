Why 2026 kitchens are all about warmth and comfort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re looking at your kitchen in a whole new light, and thinking about a different theme or concept, there’s a growing movement towards spaces that prioritise comfort and warmth.

“Think muted tones, soft furnishings, and a modern take on traditional design,” says Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company.

“Homeowners are looking for kitchens they actually enjoy being in, not just ones that look good on social media.”

Think relaxed, casual and harmonious blend of traditional and modern. Here’s how to create a space which feels congenial and bang up-to-date…

Painted kitchens

“The days of high gloss finishes are behind us for now,” says Grossman. “Painted kitchens have made a huge comeback thanks to their adaptability and timeless quality, whether solid wood or MDF.

“Painted doors in warm, comforting tones set the foundation for this new aesthetic,” explains Grossman.

Look for shaker-style details, vintage or reclaimed handles and warm tones to “create kitchens that look effortlessly chic and packed with warmth”.

Painted kitchens also open up your tile and worktop choices, highlights Grossman. “From wood to striking quartz, composite or porcelain worktops – all pair beautifully.

“Vintage mirrored splashbacks can add a modern twist, as can tiles laid in an intricate herringbone pattern, over the metro tiles [aka subway tiles] we’ve often seen in kitchens in recent years.”

Muted tones

It’s also time to switch out bright white and stark grey worktops. Grossman says she’s seeing a move towards warmer neutral tones.

“The beauty of a cosy kitchen is that everything should work within one colour palette.

“Nothing has to fight for attention, it all blends seamlessly, creating a natural warmth with a combo of paint colours and worktops.”

Moreover, she says bringing in living colours such as greens and beiges gives the space life, especially when used tonally in different shades.

“If you’re opting for a bold splashback or door colour, you can soften the look with blankets and seating cushions in lighter tones,” Grossman suggests.

Lighting is another key aspect, and extends to choosing softer lighting over the brightness of spotlights.

“Think vintage pendants over an island, and lamps on the walls. If you do opt for some spotlights, make sure they’re dimmable to create a warm, inviting atmosphere,” she advises.

Storage

When it comes to cosy storage, Grossman says it’s all about natural materials which complement each other.

“Natural wicker baskets instantly add warmth and texture over harsh plastic or metals.

“Glass jars with cork lids and simple ceramics look extremely attractive for storage on an open shelf; or creating a tidier larder.”

She continues: “Wicker works well for napkins, cutlery, and vegetables that don’t need to be refrigerated; glass and ceramics are ideal for dry ingredients.”

Open shelves

As Grossman points out, cosiness is as much about emotion as it is about design.

“Open shelving lets you display the things that matter… your favourite mugs, or tea set you spent ages finding.

“These are the things that give your kitchen personality and memories that define the cosy trend.”

To get the look, she suggests displaying your vases, showcasing your mug selection, and having stemware on show.

“But don’t mistake this as a time to over-clutter,” she warns. “Cosy kitchens still have style – pick your favourite pieces, add them to your shelves, and enjoy the display.”

Seating should be comfortable

Uncomfortable stools, plastic chairs, or benches without a back don’t belong in a cosy kitchen, underlines Grossman.

If replacing them isn’t an option, she says to soften what you have. “Add upholstered bench pads in soft muted shades that bring warmth and country cottage-style elegance.”

Team with throws and cushions to create a relaxed, welcoming feel. “If you have bar stools, opt for a cushioned topper so people will actually want to sit down.

“And if your kitchen opens onto your garden, match your indoor soft furnishings to your outdoor cushions to create a sense of continuity.”

As Grossman puts it: “A cosy kitchen is a kitchen you’ll want to spend time in – it won’t feel cold or stark.

“You’ll want to light a candle and snuggle up in the corner with a cup of coffee and a good book; or sit chatting for hours over a glass of wine with friends.”

She continues: “It’s about creating an emotional connection to the space that goes beyond just cooking… it’s a space that you want to live and be in.”