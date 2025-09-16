3 easy DIY jobs you can do this weekend to give your home a fresh look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Undertaking home improvements doesn't always demand extensive expertise; often, a touch of practical know-how is all that's required.

With the right tools, diligent research, and careful planning, the profound sense of achievement from admiring your own handiwork is truly rewarding.

To empower homeowners, Josh Jinks, brand manager at UltraTile, is sharing three accessible projects.

These can be completed within a mere 48 hours, promising to significantly elevate your living space.

open image in gallery Giving your front door a lick of paint can really elevate your curb appeal ( PA/ALAMY )

1. Give your front door a fresh new look

First impressions count, and a fresh coat of paint can completely transform your home’s entrance…

“Pair it with polished or new exterior hardware like handles, letterboxes, and house numbers to boost your property’s kerb appeal,” suggests Jinks.

You’ll need: Sandpaper 120 grit, painter’s masking tape, exterior paint (satin or semi-gloss), paint roller and tray (or angled brush for details), cleaning cloth or sponge, screwdriver (for hardware removal).

Here’s how: “First, start by cleaning the door’s surface with soapy water and allow it to dry completely.

“Sand the door lightly to ensure a smooth finish and help the paint stick. Then, apply painter’s tape before you start painting to protect the hinges and edges.”

Apply one to two coats of your chosen exterior paint, using a roller for large areas, says Jinks, and a brush for detailed spots.

While the paint dries, he says to remove and clean your door’s hardware for a full refresh.

For an entirely new look, Jinks suggests replacing the handles and numbers for a complete makeover.

2. Add a splashback or decorative tiling for instant style

Decorative tiles are trending, and a striking splashback behind your sink or hob doesn’t have to be a major renovation.

Moreover, a feature wall in a glossy finish makes a chic focal point…

open image in gallery Decorative tiling is an easy, and on-trend, way to bring life to your kitchen or bathroom ( PA/ALAMY )

“With a bit of patience and planning, you can install real tiles over a weekend and enjoy a sleek, professional finish,” suggests Jinks.

You’ll need: Tile adhesive (ready-mixed for walls is easiest), notched adhesive spreader, spirit level, tile spacers (2mm-3mm typical), tile cutter (manual snap cutter for straight cuts; tile saw or nippers for corners), grout (powdered or ready-mixed), grout float, sponge and bucket (for clean up), silicone sealant (for edge finishing), masking tape and dust sheets (optional but helpful).

Here’s how: “Clean the wall area thoroughly and remove any flaky paint or debris. Mark a straight guide line for your first row of tiles.

“Spread adhesive evenly, place tiles using spacers, and press firmly – check alignment regularly with a spirit level,” advises Jinks.

Allow adhesive to dry as instructed before applying grout. He says to then fill joints with grout, clean off residue, and finish edges with silicone for a clean look.

3. Modernise your cupboard hardware

If your cabinets feel dated, try updating the hardware, suggests Jinks.

“New knobs or handles can modernise the look of kitchens, bathrooms, or bedrooms without replacing any furniture.”

open image in gallery Changing the hardware on your cupboards is a quick way to bring new edge ( PA/ALAMY )

And with such a broad range of sleek designs such as mixed metals, contemporary matt black, or vintage-inspired knobs with antique brass effect, it’s a quick win to update your decor.

You’ll need: Screwdriver kit or drill with screwdriver bits, tape measure or ruler, pencil (for marking holes), wood filler and putty knife (if patching old holes), and sandpaper (fine grit).

Here’s how: “Clean your cabinets using a gentle cleaner. Remove existing handles or knobs.

“If changing the style or placement, fill the old holes left by your old handles and sand the surface smooth.”

He continues: “Measure and mark the new hole placements carefully. Drill pilot holes and attach your new hardware.” Ta da!