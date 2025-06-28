Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Neighbours star Holly Valance has reportedly separated from her husband Nick Candy after 13 years of marriage.

The 42-year-old pop star married the property magnate, 52, in Beverly Hills, California, in 2012, and a year later had their first daughter, Luka Violet Toni. A second daughter, Nova Skye Coco, followed in 2017.

In recent years, the couple made headlines as prominent backers of the Reform UK party, with Candy bullishly claiming he will raise more money for the group than any political party in the UK has ever raised before.

Valance and Candy have chosen to separate following a “very difficult period” according to a family friend, who told The Sun: “They’ve had to juggle a demanding lifestyle. Between family, public life, and Nick’s intense work commitments, it’s been a tough balance.”

The source continued: “This is a family matter and they’re doing their best to handle things thoughtfully. Privacy is obviously very important to them both, so they can focus on what’s best for the family.”

The Independent has contacted Valance and Candy’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Holly Valance and Nick Candy have reportedly separated after 13 years of marriage ( Getty Images )

Valance met Candy in 2009 and proposed two years later. The couple married in 2012 in a £3m wedding in California in front of 300 guests, including Simon Cowell, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Australian star first found fame as Felicity Scully on Neighbours before launching a pop career with hits including “Down Boy” and “Kiss Kiss”, which reached number one in the UK singles chart in 2002.

Candy started his property venture with his brother Christian when they bought a one-bedroom flat in Earl’s Court, London, with the help of a £6,000 loan from their grandmother in 1995. After renovating the property while living in it, they sold it at a £50,000 profit.

It led to the launch of a property business, with the pair buying and renovating flats. They later gave up their day jobs in advertising and banking to launch Candy & Candy in 1999.

open image in gallery Valance and Candy at a Reform UK event in December 2024 ( PA Wire )

As Candy & Candy grew, so did the projects the pair took on. They spotted a gap in the market for high-end boltholes, with gadgets and security features, aimed at the nervy, super-wealthy international elite moving to London.

Among the firm’s big projects was the luxury residential and retail complex One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge, completed in 2011, with the penthouse apartments reportedly fetching some of the highest prices on record.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Candy is now worth around $2bn (£1.4bn).