8 stylish storage solutions for summer sort-outs

If you find yourself thinking about September – and in a different mindset with the change in season – chances are you’re in the mood for some streamlining and decluttering.

Especially with thoughts of a less relaxed approach to work-life balance, a focus on fresh beginnings, and prepping for a productive lifestyle with that back-to-school vibe.

And where better to start than with an organised space? Here’s how to get your house in order…

1. Olive Wire Storage Basket – Small, £30, Cox & Cox

Cool and contemporary, these wire baskets with a trendy olive green frame are perfect for notebooks, things to-do lists and markers.

2. Blue Map Storage Box 11cm x 20cm x 29cm, £4.50, Hobbycraft

With a nod to old-school style, these boxes are tailor-made for a myriad of miscellaneous items.

3. Orthex Storage Container SmartStore Classic 15 Black (14L), £7.95, Cookwarestore

Functional and versatile, you can’t beat a transparent box for folders and office essentials.

4. Vitra Uten Silo II Wall Storage System, £285, Nest

When you’re short on surface space, wall-mounted storage is a win-win… and can be themed to match your scheme, or latest project.

5. Mustard The Shorty Locker in Navy, £139; The Midi in Ocean, £319, Mustard Made

These industrial-style, sturdy steel lockers are just the ticket for storing valuables, important documents, and anything you’d like to keep under lock and key. Moreover, they balance function with flair, and come in a rainbow of colours.

6. Dwell Alba Shelving Unit, £429 (was £649), DFS

Ideal for a neutral or Scandi aesthetic, this modern unit in two-tone glossy white and oak veneer comes with open shelving and closed cupboards. An added bonus, it can double up as a room divider if you want to close off a space – and conceal more stuff.

7. Solis Adjustable Standing Shelves, £150 each, Umbra

Funky and flexible, each pole features four half-circle steel shelves with the option of facing them up or down. Designed for durability, each shelf can hold a smidgen below seven kilos, and spacing can be customised.

8. Remi Alcove Shelving Oak, £299 (was £499), Furniture Village

With its asymmetrical design, this alcove shelving makes a slim statement – and has the power to transform a room with statement vases, collectibles, and wicker storage basket on the top shelf.