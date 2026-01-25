Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A week of extremes plays out across the headlines. Thirty-eight people are killed when hurricane-force winds tear through Britain; the UK’s most prolific serial killer, Harold Shipman, is finally jailed. In Washington, President Bill Clinton fights for his political survival, issuing a now-infamous denial that he “did not have sexual relations” with Monica Lewinsky. Beyond the world of scandals and storms, a milestone in technology arrives as Apple unveils the iPad, described by The Independent as the most eagerly awaited tablet “since Moses”. And in sport, the “fairytale continues” as Roger Federer claims his 20th grand slam title aged 36 at the Australian Open. All are captured on our front pages ...

1 February 1988 – SDP backs merger with Liberal Party

A new political party is born as the Social Democratic Party votes to back a merger with the Liberal Party, paving the way for the creation of the Liberal Democrats. The Independent reports mixed reactions among party faithful after what is described as a weekend of “rage and torment”, reflecting deep divisions exposed during the debate leading up to the decision.

26 January 1990 – Deadly storm tears through Britain

Hurricane-force winds sweep across Britain, killing at least 38 people and leaving widespread destruction as buildings collapse, trees are torn from the ground and roofs ripped away. The Independent reports damage running into hundreds of millions of pounds as the storm cuts a deadly path from west to east. The death toll later rises to more than 40, prompting renewed scrutiny of weather warnings and emergency preparedness in the wake of one of the most severe storms of the decade.

27 January 1994 – Gunman targets Prince Charles

Prince Charles comes face to face with a gunman rushing the stage during a public appearance in Australia. As shots ring out, a journalist at the scene fears he is witnessing an assassination, describing how the incident unfolded “with terrifying speed” and lasted barely 15 seconds before the attacker was restrained. While the gun was later revealed to have contained blank cartridges, criticism focuses on security arrangements, with some Australians blaming the Palace for inadequate protection.

27 January 1998 – Clinton denies Lewinsky allegations

President Bill Clinton issues a defiant statement from the White House denying allegations that he had a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” Mr Clinton declares during a televised press conference. The Independent describes the denial as “a high-risk gambit that places Clinton’s presidency on the line”, a moment that would later come to define one of the most closely scrutinised political scandals of the era.

26 January 1999 – Ceasefire shattered by killings in Kosovo

A fragile ceasefire in Kosovo is broken after the killing of five ethnic Albanian civilians in a shooting attributed to Serbian forces, pushing Western powers closer to the prospect of military intervention. The attack follows the massacre of 45 civilians at Racak 10 days earlier, deepening international alarm.

1 February 2000 – Harold Shipman convicted of murder

Harold Shipman is convicted of murdering 15 of his patients and sentenced to life imprisonment, bringing to a close an investigation that began with the death of an elderly woman 18 months earlier. The former GP is described as Britain’s most prolific serial killer, with prosecutors saying he killed without motive, beyond “the desire to play God”. A sinister case that captured the public imagination, The Independent adds that Shipman is expected to be charged with a further 23 murders.

26 January 2003 – The Independent against Iraq war

The Independent on Sunday publishes a front-page appeal urging the government to “stop the rush to war” in Iraq, warning of the consequences as military action appears imminent. With US and British forces massing and diplomacy faltering, the paper argues that momentum towards conflict is becoming “almost unstoppable”, calling on President George W Bush and prime minister Tony Blair to make a clearer case for war or reconsider their course. A US-led invasion begins in March 2003.

28 January 2010 – Apple unveils the iPad

Steve Jobs steps onto the stage in San Francisco to unveil Apple’s long-anticipated iPad, a new touchscreen device pitched as a bridge between the iPhone and a laptop. The Independent remarks that “not since Moses has a tablet been more keenly awaited”, as Apple reveals a 9-inch screen designed for reading, watching films and browsing the web, with wifi and 3G connectivity.

29 January 2018 – Federer wins 20th grand slam title

Roger Federer defeats Marin Cilic in a five-set final to claim his 20th grand slam title at the Australian Open, extending a remarkable late-career resurgence at the age of 36. The Independent hails the “fairytale” victory, as Federer becomes the first man to reach 20 men’s singles grand slam titles, adding another milestone to a career many believed had already reached its peak.