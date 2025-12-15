Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This Week in History: A royal divorce, a $50bn fraud, and tragedy on Christmas Island

From power struggles to global crises, explore how major events between 15 and 21 December were captured on The Independent’s front pages

Tizane Navea-Rogers
Monday 15 December 2025 05:05 EST
Comments
Retrospective: a week of turning points that shaped the world
Retrospective: a week of turning points that shaped the world (The Independent)

A letter from the Queen urges her son to divorce, as the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage plays out in public. Elsewhere, violence and instability dominate headlines, from a deadly crackdown in Romania as Nicolae Ceaușescu’s regime begins to collapse, to scenes of chaos in Panama as its leader goes on the run from US troops. In finance, scandals run into the billions: a Wall Street grandee is exposed at the centre of a vast fraud, while bankers at Goldman Sachs make fortunes betting against the housing market. Dive into a week of power, protest and reckoning, as seen on The Independent’s front pages.

16 December 1988 – US opens dialogue with Palestinians

A major diplomatic shift unfolds as the United Nations backs Palestinian participation in Middle East peace talks, and the United States opens formal contact with the Palestinian Liberation Organisation for the first time in 13 years. The move signals a cautious thaw in relations and a new phase in diplomatic efforts.

(The Independent)

19 December 1989 – Romanian uprising begins

Clashes in Timișoara mark the beginning of Romania’s violent uprising against Nicolae Ceaușescu. The Independent reports claims of mass casualties following the use of tanks and live fire against demonstrators, as the regime begins to unravel.

(The Independent)

21 December 1989 – Noriega flees as US invades Panama

US troops enter Panama as Manuel Noriega disappears from view, triggering scenes of chaos in Panama City. The Independent reports a state of near anarchy on the streets, with widespread looting and confusion as night falls and no clear authority in control, marking the opening days of the US invasion.

(The Independent)

21 December 1995 – Queen urges royal divorce

The Queen urges the Prince and Princess of Wales to divorce, writing to both as public debate intensifies over the impact of their separation on the future of the monarchy. The Independent reports that Prince Charles agrees with the decision, while Princess Diana’s response remains unclear. The couple would formally divorce the following year, after four years of separation.

(The Independent)

20 December 1998 – Clinton impeached

President Bill Clinton is impeached – only the second time in American history a president is sent for trial in the Senate. The charges stem from an inquiry into his relationship with Monica Lewinsky and alleged efforts to conceal it. Clinton vows to remain in office, declaring he will fight on until “the last hour of the last day” of his term.

(The Independent)

15 December 2007 – Wall Street profits from the housing crash

Three Goldman Sachs bankers quietly make billions by betting against the US housing market as the sub-prime crisis gathers pace. The Independent reveals how Dan Sparks, Joshua Birnbaum and Michael Swenson profit while mortgage defaults spread across America. It may sound like The Big Short, but their trades would later attract congressional scrutiny, as lawmakers begin to probe Wall Street’s role in a crisis now spiralling into view.

(The Independent)

16 December 2008 – Madoff fraud exposed

Bernard Madoff is arrested, revealing a vast Ponzi scheme with losses estimated at tens of billions of dollars. The Independent reports the fallout spreading across banks, charities and high-profile investors, as the scandal deepens the crisis of trust gripping Wall Street.

(The Independent)

16 December 2010 – Christmas Island tragedy

At least 28 asylum seekers drown after their boat smashes into rocks off Australia’s Christmas Island. The Independent reports how residents watched helplessly as the vessel was torn apart by heavy seas, amid growing criticism of Australia’s hardline refugee policies and the perilous routes taken by those seeking asylum.

(The Independent)

20 December 2011 – Death of Kim Jong-Il

The death of Kim Jong Il is announced in North Korea, prompting scenes of public mourning in Pyongyang. State media reports that the leader died of a heart attack, as crowds weep openly and preparations begin for the succession of his son, Kim Jong-un.

(The Independent)

16 December 2015 – Peake begins historic space mission

British astronaut Tim Peake arrives aboard the International Space Station, becoming the first UK government-backed astronaut to live and work in orbit. His mission will study how the human body adapts to space – research seen as vital for future long-distance missions to the Moon and Mars.

(The Independent)

21 December 2020 – Lockdown empties central London

Britain enters a grim new phase of the pandemic as record numbers of Covid-19 infections are confirmed and a new variant is identified. The Independent shows a deserted Regent Street, emblematic of life under tightening restrictions, as international flights from the UK are suspended and fresh lockdown measures loom.

(The Independent)

