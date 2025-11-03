This Week in History: 3-9 November

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This week’s archive charts moments of reckoning and renewal – the Soviet Union’s shifting tides, a prime minister on the brink of downfall, a financial crisis gathering pace, and a young driver making history. Dive into The Independent’s front pages and see how each headline captured history as it happened.

3 November 1987

open image in gallery Mikhail Gorbachev vows reform in most anticipated address to date ( The Independent )

Mikhail Gorbachev delivers his most anticipated address since taking power two and a half years earlier, vowing to see through his sweeping programme of social and economic reform. In a three-hour speech marking the Russian Revolution’s 70th anniversary, he praised Vladimir Lenin and condemned Joseph Stalin, signalling a new direction for the USSR.

4 November 1990

open image in gallery In the lead-up to Margaret Thatcher’s resignation, a poll finds voters want her out ( The Independent )

A Sunday Independent poll finds that most voters believe Margaret Thatcher should resign, as the embattled prime minister faces growing criticism over her stance on Europe. With rivals like Michael Heseltine waiting in the wings, the pressure would soon reach its climax. Thatcher announced her resignation later that month, ending 11 years in power.

5 November 1991

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell’s father’s death shocks the business and political worlds ( The Independent )

Media tycoon Robert Maxwell is found dead after falling overboard from his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, near the Canary Islands. His mysterious death shocked the business and political worlds. Within weeks, his publishing empire was revealed to be built on massive pension fund fraud.

4 November 1995

open image in gallery Known for embracing the Israeli–Palestinian peace process, Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated by a Jewish extremist ( The Independent )

Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated at a peace rally in Tel Aviv by a Jewish extremist opposed to the Oslo Accords. The shocking attack brought global condemnation and cast a shadow over the Israeli-Palestinian peace process that Rabin had come to symbolise.

7 November 2005

open image in gallery France faces its worst unrest in decades following the deaths of two teenagers by police ( The Independent )

Riots spread across Paris and other French cities after the deaths of two teenagers sparked anger over police tactics and inequality in the suburbs. As cars burned and curfews were imposed, France faced its worst urban unrest in decades – a crisis that exposed deep social and racial divides.

6 November 2006

open image in gallery Saddam Hussein is sentenced to death for his crimes against humanity ( The Independent )

Saddam Hussein is sentenced to death by an Iraqi tribunal for crimes against humanity over the 1982 Dujail massacre. The verdict, delivered three years after his capture, marked a pivotal moment in post-war Iraq. It was met with jubilation by some and unease by others amid continuing violence and deep division.

7 November 2007

open image in gallery The 2008 financial crisis looms ( The Independent )

The financial crisis begins to take shape as major US banks admit the multibillion-dollar scale of their losses in the subprime mortgage market. The revelations send shockwaves through global markets, marking one of the first clear signs of the turmoil that would soon engulf economies worldwide.

2 November 2008

open image in gallery Twenty-three-year old Lewis Hamilton becomes the youngest Formula One world champion ( The Independent )

Lewis Hamilton becomes the youngest Formula One world champion after a dramatic final-lap finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The 23-year-old clinches the title by a single point, marking a historic breakthrough for British motorsport and the start of a new F1 era.

4 November 2008

open image in gallery Barack Obama becomes America’s first Black president ( The Independent )

Barack Obama wins the US presidential election, defeating John McCain to become America’s first Black president. His landslide victory on a message of “hope and change” sparks celebrations across the United States and around the world.

9 November 2016

open image in gallery The world awaits the results of Hillary Clinton vs Donald Trump ( The Independent )

As polls close across the United States, the world holds its breath for the result of one of the most polarising elections in modern history. With Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump neck and neck through the night, The Independent’s late edition captures the anxious wait that gripped America before the shock result was confirmed.