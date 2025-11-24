Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An unlikely figure enters Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister. Communist rule crumbles in Prague, and years later crowds in Kyiv ignite the Orange Revolution. In London, the Litvinenko poisoning fuels speculation, while WikiLeaks exposes diplomatic secrets to the world. Meanwhile, in sport, Andy Murray delivers a historic Davis Cup victory for Britain. This week charts shifting power, protest and national celebration, captured on The Independent’s front pages.

29 November 1989 – Communist rule collapses in Prague

In Prague, the Communist regime agrees to surrender power as mass protests continue to fill the streets. The climbdown marks a defining moment in the Velvet Revolution and sets Czechoslovakia on a path toward democratic reform.

28 November 1990 – Major becomes prime minister

John Major becomes prime minister and vows to bring unity to a fractured Conservative Party in the wake of Margaret Thatcher’s departure. His early message centres on restoring stability following the bruising leadership contest.

25 November 1993 – Bulger murder verdict

“An act of unparalleled evil”. The Independent covers the conviction of the two 10-year-old boys found guilty of murdering James Bulger, a crime that shocked Britain and dominated public debate. The paper reports that the boys will be locked up for “very many years”.

30 November 1999 – Power share in Northern Ireland

Power-sharing begins at Stormont as Northern Ireland establishes a new devolved government under the Good Friday Agreement. The handover marks a historic shift from decades of conflict to shared administration between unionist and nationalist parties.

27 November 2000 – US election deadlock

Florida officials declare George W. Bush the winner in the tightly contested presidential election, while Al Gore turns to the courts to challenge recount procedures. The standoff triggers weeks of legal and political turmoil before the result is finally settled by the US Supreme Court.

24 November 2004 – Orange Revolution in Ukraine

Mass protests erupt in Kyiv after allegations of widespread electoral fraud in Ukraine’s presidential run-off vote. Demonstrators rally behind opposition candidate Viktor Yushchenko, demanding free and fair elections in what becomes one of the most significant pro-democracy movements in post-Soviet Europe.

25 November 2006 – The Litvinenko case

Former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko dies in London after being poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. The Independent examines the mystery surrounding his final days, raising urgent questions about state involvement and political motives.

29 November 2010 – WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks releases a vast archive of US diplomatic cables, exposing candid assessments of allies and adversaries and triggering global diplomatic fallout. The Independent calls out the “deceits, plots and insults” laid bare by the leak.

30 November 2015 – Murray leads Davis Cup triumph

Andy Murray leads Great Britain to a Davis Cup title, sealing victory with a straight-sets win over Belgium’s David Goffin. The triumph ends a 79-year wait and marks one of the defining achievements of Murray’s career.

27 November 2016 – Death of Fidel Castro

News of Fidel Castro’s death prompts reflection on his five decades in power, during which he reshaped Cuba’s political identity and global alliances. Public mourning fills Havana, while reactions abroad are mixed. His passing marks the end of an era in modern Cuban history.