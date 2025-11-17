This Week in History: 17-23 November

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands fill the streets of Prague as communist rule begins to buckle, while a rival’s challenge in Westminster brings the Thatcher era to an abrupt end. Princess Diana sits down with the BBC for a rare and candid interview, opening up about her troubled marriage. In sport, Jonny Wilkinson seals England’s Rugby World Cup glory with a last-minute drop goal, and in technology, the early rise of Facebook sparks anxieties that strike a familiar note today. Across the decades, this week has marked decisive shifts in politics, culture and public life – moments captured on The Independent’s front pages.

19 November 1987 – Deadly fire at King’s Cross

“Thirty die in Tube inferno” after a fire tore through King’s Cross Tube station, likely sparked by a discarded match beneath a wooden escalator. The tragedy exposes major safety failings and leads to sweeping reforms across London’s transport network.

21 November 1989 – Prague in revolt

Up to 200,000 people flood Prague’s streets as The Independent reports the Communist Party’s “hold on power is crumbling.” The mass protests mark a decisive moment in Czechoslovakia’s Velvet Revolution, as citizens demand democracy and the end of one-party rule.

23 November 1990 – Margaret Thatcher resigns

The Independent charts the final hours of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership as she resigns after 11 years in power. Defeated in a leadership challenge and unable to command party unity, her departure marks the abrupt end of her political dominance. In her final cabinet meeting, she reportedly remarked, “It’s a funny old world.”

21 November 1995 – Princess Diana’s Panorama interview

Princess Diana’s Panorama interview becomes front-page news after she speaks openly about the strain of royal life and her troubled marriage. The broadcast draws one of the largest TV audiences in British history and becomes a defining moment for the royal family.

23 November 2003 – England win Rugby World Cup

An extra-time drop goal from Jonny Wilkinson secures England the Rugby World Cup in Sydney, ending Australia’s hopes on home soil. The victory remains England’s first – and only – men’s World Cup title.

19 November 2004 – Afghanistan faces opium crisis

Three years after the fall of the Taliban, the UN warns that Afghanistan has become one of the world’s most unstable states. The country faces a spiralling opium crisis as it produces 87 per cent of the world’s supply, with one in 10 Afghans working in the trade.

23 November 2007 – New fears in Facebook era

As Facebook’s user base explodes, just a few years after launch, concerns grow over the ease of identity theft online. Users are cautioned about how much personal information they share, reflecting early anxieties about social-media privacy.

17 November 2010 – Human cost of Irish property crash

“Ghost estates” and abandoned developments reveal the human cost of Ireland’s property collapse. The crisis foreshadows the EU-IMF bailout agreed weeks later, making Ireland the second eurozone country to seek emergency rescue funds.

19 November 2012 – Gaza counts its dead

Seventy-three people are killed in the bloodiest day of Israeli airstrikes as fears of a ground invasion intensify. Hospitals run short of vital supplies as The Independent documents the civilian toll of the escalating violence.

19 November 2015 – Battle of Saint-Denis

Police storm an apartment in Saint-Denis after tracking the terror cell behind the 13 November Paris attacks, which killed 132. Two suspects are killed and eight arrested in the all-day siege, during which 5,000 rounds are fired. Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the ringleader, is believed to be among the dead.