This Week in History: Siege in Seattle, courtroom dramas, and the end of the Cold War
From power struggles to global crises, explore how major events between 1 and 7 December were captured on The Independent’s front pages
From Malta comes a message that the Cold War is finally over. Across the Atlantic, headlines tell a story of unrest, from siege in Seattle to tensions over the Iraq War. In the courtroom, OJ Simpson is jailed over an armed robbery in Las Vegas, while Amanda Knox is convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher. Across decades, 1–7 December charts turning points in politics, culture and public life – captured on The Independent’s front pages as history unfolded.
4 December 1989 – Cold War is over
In a joint statement following their summit in Malta, US president George HW Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev announce that the Cold War is effectively over. Coming less than a month after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the declaration marks a decisive break with decades of nuclear brinkmanship and ideological rivalry.
6 December 1991 – Maxwell empire in freefall
Robert Maxwell’s media empire faces collapse as the full scale of his financial misconduct begins to emerge. Following his mysterious death weeks earlier, investigators uncover massive pension fund misappropriation, forcing the breakup and sale of assets once central to his publishing power.
7 December 1996 – Major in crisis
John Major faces a fresh political blow as a Conservative MP resigns the whip in protest, stripping the government of its majority in Parliament. The Independent frames the moment as a deepening crisis for a prime minister already struggling with internal party divisions.
1 December 1999 – Seattle under siege
Remember when Seattle was ‘under siege’? The headlines didn’t. Seattle descends into chaos as protesters clash with police during the WTO summit, halting trade talks and prompting a state of emergency. As police deploy tear gas and rubber bullets to regain control of the streets, the scenes become a defining moment for the anti-globalisation movement.
1 December 2001 – George Harrison dies
George Harrison dies at the age of 58, prompting tributes from across the world of music and public life. The Independent reflects on his legacy as a Beatle and songwriter, noting messages of remembrance from fellow bandmates and even the Queen, who said she was “saddened” to hear of his passing.
1 December 2005 – Bush outlines Iraq strategy
President George W. Bush delivers a major address defending his administration’s approach to the Iraq war and insisting that “nothing less than victory” is acceptable. His speech comes amid mounting US casualties, growing public scepticism and increasing debate over the future of American involvement.
5 December 2007 – Britain faces financial storm
Panic begins to surface as banks stop lending and the housing market stalls. The Independent warns Britain may be heading toward a financial “perfect storm,” with tightening credit and early signs of the global crash ahead.
6 December 2008 – OJ Simpson jailed
OJ Simpson is sentenced to prison over a 2007 armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room. The verdict marks a dramatic turn for the former American football star, whose earlier acquittal in the 1995 murder trial had made him one of the most controversial public figures of the decade.
5 December 2009 – Amanda Knox convicted
An Italian court finds Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito guilty of murdering British student Meredith Kercher. The verdict caps a case that has drawn intense scrutiny worldwide and sparked debate over the handling of the investigation. The conviction would later be overturned after years of appeals.
3 December 2010 – WikiLeaks Russia revelations
WikiLeaks releases a new batch of diplomatic cables alleging corrupt business ties between Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi, triggering fresh scrutiny of Russia’s political elite. The revelations land just as Russia is awarded hosting rights for the 2018 World Cup in a controversial move.
6 December 2013 – Death of Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela dies at 95, sparking mourning and celebration of a life that transformed South Africa and inspired movements far beyond its borders. Tributes reflect on his journey from political prisoner to president, and on his role in guiding the country through the end of apartheid.
