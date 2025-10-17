Dietary change that could have a big impact on your heart health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who eat more fresh, minimally processed plant foods have a substantially lower risk of developing heart disease, according to one of the most detailed studies yet on how diet quality affects cardiovascular health.

The research, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, followed 63,835 adults in France for a median of nine years as part of the NutriNet-Santé public-health study.

It found that participants whose diets were richer in whole grains, fruit, vegetables and legumes had a 44 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease and a 32 per cent lower risk of overall cardiovascular disease than those whose diets contained fewer of these foods.

By contrast, participants whose plant-based diets relied heavily on ultra-processed products such as sweetened drinks, refined grains, packaged breads or ready-made plant-based meals had a 46 per cent higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 38 per cent higher risk of overall cardiovascular disease.

Researchers from INRAE, Inserm, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord and Cnam said the findings show that both the nutritional quality and the level of industrial processing determine whether plant-based eating benefits heart health.

“The result of this study add evidence about the relevance of considering both food processing in addition to diet quality for dietary guidelines,” the authors wrote.

Vegan Buddha bowl for balanced diet with tofu, quinoa, vegetables and legume ( Getty/iStock )

The study also showed that a 10 per cent higher proportion of unprocessed plant foods in the diet was linked to a 10 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease, while a similar increase in ultra-processed animal foods was associated with a 24 per cent higher risk.

Researchers said the results support public-health guidance that promotes fresh, frozen or minimally processed plant foods – such as fruit, vegetables and pulses – while limiting industrially produced items high in salt, sugar or fat.

Ultra-processed foods are those that undergo multiple industrial steps and contain additives such as flavourings, emulsifiers or hydrogenated oils. Previous research has linked these foods to obesity and diabetes, but this is among the first large studies to examine how they influence risk within plant-based diets.

Healthy, minimally or non-processed plant-based foods, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, have been consistently associated with cardiovascular benefits reported in many studies included in meta-analyses. A research published by University of Cambridge last month also found that eating more fruit, vegetables and wholegrains and cutting back on red meat and sugary drinks could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.