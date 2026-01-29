Enjoy healthy meals that optimise your protein intake with Calo

Planning and preparing nutritionally-balanced meals can be an overwhelming task, especially during the colder months and while juggling a busy schedule. Add in all the noise about whether we’re getting enough protein and many of us are left wondering where to start.

That’s where Calo comes to the rescue, with healthy meals to suit an array of dietary requirements that can also optimise your protein intake. Launched in early 2025, Calo has risen to the top in a short space of time, recognised as a global leader in personalised meal delivery.

The model? Meals are built on the pillars of personalisation, premium quality and convenience. Having launched in the UK in early 2025, Calo exists to take the complexity out of healthy eating, delivering balanced meals tailored to your goals – with delicious food every single day.

This year, Calo is challenging the culture of extremes with a results-led message rooted in science. The focus is on eating well consistently and good-quality nutrition, rather than engaging in restrictive diets.

( Calo )

Focusing on what matters most

“Most wellness goals fail because they demand constant decision-making and perfection,” says Ruby Chauhan, in-house nutritionist at Calo. “When nutrition is consistent, people have more energy for movement, better sleep and long-term wellbeing.”

The right way, the Calo way

If you’ve ever been caught out with an empty fridge and no idea what to whip up, you need Calo in your life. The brand was launched to remove the unnecessary friction that makes healthy eating so difficult to sustain. In 2024 alone, Calo delivered over 10 million meals across five countries.

Every single Calo meal is designed by nutrition experts, cooked up by professional chefs and nutritionally balanced to support your specific health goals – as the team knows that every customer is on their own personal journey.

You'll enjoy a highly-varied choice of dishes that may include options like spiced dhal with beef and turmeric roasted cauliflower, slow-cooked veggie ragu with parmesan, and a chickpea blondie slice.

“People do not need more rules around food,” says Caspar Rose, general manager at Calo. “They need a system that works in real life. When nutrition is personalised and taken care of, results follow naturally.”

( Calo )

How it works

It’s super easy to get started with Calo. With the app, you can personalise your meals, with a choice of more than 80 options per week. To make things even more personal, you can adjust portion sizes, swap ingredients to suit preferences or dietary needs, track nutritional intake in the app and schedule flexible doorstep delivery. This is a holistic approach to nutritional harmony, whether you want high-protein meals or are thinking about your gut health.

Your Calo meals will be prepared using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and delivered daily, so that you receive a dish that provides both evidence-based nutrition and restaurant-quality taste.

Prices start from £13.77 per day, with a choice of breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and juice. When you sign up, you can choose from balanced or high-protein meals, all-natural options that are gluten-free and low-FODMAP, vegetarian dishes packed with veggies and grains, or custom macro plans designed for athletes.

To learn more, download the Calo app or visit Calo.app/en-gb.