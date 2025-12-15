The popular supplement that can help shorten your cold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking zinc supplements this winter may help you get over a cold faster, according to experts.

The essential mineral cannot stop you from falling ill but multiple studies have shown that taking the nutrient daily could reduce the length of symptoms by as much as a few days.

A 2016 study in Michigan found that people who were given zinc lozenges slashed symptoms by up to three days, and a 2021 review of past research found that taking zinc lozenges could shorten the length of a cold by two days.

A cold typically lasts between seven and 10 days.

“It indeed did shorten common cold symptoms by about two or three days," James Fitzgerald, a professor emeritus at University of Michigan Medical School, told NPR. "I was stunned by that result."

open image in gallery Several studies over the past decade have shown taking zinc supplements can shorten the length of colds ( Getty Images/iStock )

Part of the reason zinc works is because of its impact on the immune system. Zinc helps to make immune system cells that fight germs behind the common cold, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“This important nutrient plays key roles in fighting germs, healing wounds and more,” the Clinic’s registered dietitian Julia Zumpano said.

A case for a turkey sandwich

More than 20 percent of American adults take zinc supplements. Still, about 15 percent of Americans don’t get enough zinc, which is also an antioxidant that helps to protect eyesight and lowers blood sugar and cholesterol.

Doctors recommend adult women get eight milligrams and men get 11 milligrams. People can get those from supplements. The participants of most studies took more than 75 milligrams a day.

There are also natural sources of zinc such as turkey breast, cheddar cheese, oysters, shrimp, lentils and pumpkin seeds. Raw oysters have the most, with 32 milligrams of zinc in three ounces, according to Harvard Medical School.

“It’s usually easy to get the recommended amount of zinc without supplements,” Zumpano said.

open image in gallery Raw and cooked oysters are the food with the highest amount of natural zinc ( Getty Images/iStock )

How much zinc is too much?

Taking zinc supplements may come with unintended side effects. Some people may lose their sense of smell, according to the Mayo Clinic, and others could also feel nauseous or dizzy, get a headache, have diarrhea, vomit or have a negative reaction with a medication they’re taking.

Adults should take no more than 40 milligrams a day unless their doctor says otherwise.

When taken for a short period of time and in low doses, however, doctors say zinc lozenges are a safe option to try.

Start at the first signs of a cold, Lisa Statner, a clinical dietitian with Keck Medicine, explained.

“To improve absorption, take zinc supplements with protein-rich foods or vitamin C, but avoid taking them with dairy products or high-fiber meals,” she said.