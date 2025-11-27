How to make sure an elderly relative or friend is taking care of themselves this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cold weather, darker evenings and seasonal illnesses can make everyday tasks more challenging during the winter period, especially for older people.

“Winter is a period when we need to be particularly vigilant about the health and wellbeing of older adults,” says Maria Talaban, registered nurse at Loveday Abbey Road care home. “Colder temperatures can trigger a rise in respiratory infections, reduced mobility from stiffness and cold-related pain, and an increased risk of dehydration as people naturally drink less.

“Falls also become more common as joints tighten and energy levels dip, and in more severe cases, inadequate heating or clothing can lead to hypothermia. Chronic conditions such as COPD, diabetes and cardiovascular disease often worsen during this season, requiring closer monitoring and timely intervention.”

However, the older adults in our lives might hesitate to ask for help. So, here is some advice on how to keep a closer eye on your loved ones this winter…

How can you tell if an elderly relative is coping well day-to-day?

“A relative who is coping well maintains their usual routines, keeps their living space relatively tidy, engages in conversation and shows interest in daily activities,” says Talaban. “Look for steady appetite, good hydration, appropriate clothing choices and a stable mood. If loved ones appear content, oriented and able to manage small tasks independently, it’s a strong indicator they’re managing well.”

Other positive signs include keeping on top of bills and appointments, maintaining good social connections with family, friends and neighbours, and sleeping well with a regular routine, she adds.

What subtle signs of decline do people often miss?

Small, subtle changes often signal bigger issues.

“Families often overlook reduced mobility, minor memory lapses, reluctance to go outdoors or small changes in posture and gait,” says Talaban. “Pay close attention to behavioural shifts such as irritability or withdrawn behaviour. These subtle markers, especially when new or progressing, can indicate emerging health challenges.”

A prominent shift in eating or sleeping patterns could also be a red flag.

“Shifts in sleep patterns, particularly increased daytime napping and night-time disorientation, may suggest an underlying change in wellbeing,” says Talaban. “In addition, unexplained weight loss, a declining appetite or an empty fridge are equally important signs.

“Changes in personal hygiene, from wearing the same clothes repeatedly to an unkempt appearance, body odour or avoiding bathing and grooming, can also all point to someone quietly struggling with day-to-day life.”

How can you tell if a loved one isn’t eating or drinking enough?

“Weight loss, dry skin, dry mouth or cracked lips, constipation, fatigue, headaches, dark concentrated urine, reduced urination, dry skin, sunken eyes and mood changes or confusion often indicate poor nutrition or hydration,” highlights Talaban.

“You may notice food left untouched, expired groceries, or a dwindling interest in meals. Families can support this by offering hydrating snacks, warm drinks and nutrient-dense foods.”

How often should family members or friends check in?

“Daily contact, whether through a call, message, or brief visit, offers invaluable reassurance and allows families to identify early signs of change,” says Talaban. “When checking in, look for subtle shifts in mobility, such as walking more slowly than usual, using furniture for support, hesitation on stairs, or difficulty rising from a chair.”

What are some signs that might suggest an older adult is becoming socially isolated?

“Reduced phone use, declining invitations, withdrawn behaviour and a loss of interest in hobbies are common early signs,” says Talaban. “A noticeable quietness, becoming emotionally distant or a lack of enthusiasm in conversation can also indicate loneliness.

“We recommend day clubs, community groups or companionship visits to help older adults stay engaged, warm and socially connected.”

How can you get an elderly relative to open up without being confrontational?

“Gentle curiosity works better than direct questioning,” advises Talaban. “Create a relaxed environment, perhaps during a shared cup of tea and ask open, non-judgemental questions.”

What other practical things can family members or friends do to help an older adult who lives on their own this winter?

Small, thoughtful actions can make a big difference.

“Ensuring the home is warm, pathways are safe and cupboards are well stocked provides vital security during the colder months,” says Talaban. “Families can also offer support by arranging transport to appointments and planning regular social engagements.”

It’s also a good idea to prepare for emergencies.

“Make sure the home is winter-ready with a safely functioning heating system, working torches, extra blankets and a clearly displayed list of emergency contacts,” advises Talaban. “It’s also wise to keep a simple emergency kit on hand, stocked with essentials, to provide reassurance and support during unexpected weather disruptions or power cuts.”