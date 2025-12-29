Tips for surviving the long winter months from the Nordic countries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As January’s darkness and chill settle in, the season can often feel bleak.

Yet, despite enduring freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and prolonged periods of minimal daylight, Scandinavians are renowned for their upbeat mindset and unique ability to embrace the colder months.

Curious about how to better navigate the long, grey weeks ahead, we consulted Brontë Aurell, the Danish cook, bestselling author, and founder of ScandiKitchen, for her expert tips on adopting a Scandi approach to winter.

open image in gallery Scandinavians are great at embracing the colder, darker months ( Alamy/PA )

Accept the darkness and cold that comes with the winter months

The first stage is acceptance.

“In Scandinavia we live in darkness for several months, so we know it’s coming and there’s no stopping it,” says Aurell. “I think that starting to accept the fact that it will be dark and cold for a few months helps sets the scene a little bit more. It makes it feel a little bit easier, because you feel like, OK, well, I know it’s coming so I can do something about it, rather than to just be upset about it all the time.”

Light up the darkness

“My favourite childhood memory of winter in Scandinavia is the snow and all the lights,” says Aurell. “Because it’s so dark, I think Scandinavians are really good at lighting up the darkness with little candles and twinkly lights. Even the tiniest bit of light shines very brightly in darkness.”

Switching off the main light and putting on lamps instead can be a great way to create cosy mood lighting.

open image in gallery Use candles and lights to brighten the dark days ( PA )

“I think lamps are very underrated,” says Aurell. “I’m not a fan of the big light in the living room, and in my living room there’s probably six or seven small lamps dotted around in places, along with loads of candles. I will switch them on at different times to create a different mood.”

Hibernate with friends and family

“Hibernate like penguins,” advises Aurell. “Huddling up is not just for physical warmth, but is also for emotional warmth. Darkness can be really isolating, but if you do it together, suddenly it’s cosy.

“Spend more time with family and friends at home and make more time for each other.”

open image in gallery Stay indoors - and cosy - with friends and family ( PA )

Embrace the outdoors

Scandinavians are known for embracing the outdoors – whether that be snow running or hiking – so Aurell encourages us Brits to follow suit and reap the benefits of the fresh air.

“Getting a daily dose of vitamin D is really important, so even if you only have a couple of hours of light a day, try to go outside for a walk and get some fresh air,” recommends Aurell. “Don’t just sit in the office all day, go for a walk at lunch and get a little bit of vitamin D – it’s amazing what difference just being outside can make.”

Wrap up warm

“Like every Scandinavian grandmother says all the time on repeat: ‘there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes’,” says Aurell. “It will rain, it will snow and it will sleet, but if you dress for it, then it’s OK.”

She recommends investing in good quality winter gear that will keep you warm and will last for years to come.

open image in gallery Wearing the right clothing is key to seeing the joy in the winter outdoors

“Wear layers if it’s really cold so you can stay outside for longer and invest in good quality raincoats and umbrellas,” recommends Aurell. “We are very good at layering and being outside in the cold in Scandinavia, as we invest in good boots and good coats.”

Practice hygge

“Hygge is a Danish word which means to appreciate the moment you’re in while you’re in it,” explains Aurell. “You have to be present in that space, so can’t be on your phone or on a screen with other people. You have to appreciate the time with those people you’re with.

“You can also set this atmosphere with mood lamps, candles, and that’s where you find this kind of cosy, warm feeling.”

Make food that brings you joy

open image in gallery Cooking up joyful food will help you enjoy the winter months ( PA )

“Fill your belly with really good stuff that you enjoy,” recommends Aurell.

For the Danish cook, nothing says winter more than a fresh batch of cinnamon buns.

“I don’t think there’s any other baked goods that will take me back to my mother’s kitchen faster than a freshly baked batch of cinnamon buns,” says Aurell. “There’s something really comforting about the smell of cardamom, cinnamon and vanilla. Even on the most depressing day of the year, I think everybody’s going to feel good if they eat a freshly baked cinnamon bun.”

Jump into a sauna

“Saunering is very Nordic and is very comforting to do in the winter,” says Aurell. “Not every Danish household has these, but a lot of Swedish households do, and when it’s really cold outside you go in and have a hot sauna and then you go into the cold again. It’s very good for your circulation and your mood.”

Buy some blankets

“Add some really cosy blankets to your living room,” recommends Aurell. “I think I’ve got four or five different blankets in my living room, one for each family member. We all sit under blankets to watch TV in the winter and it’s so nice and cosy.”