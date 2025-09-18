The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The juice bar shot that lowers cholesterol and fights cancer risk factors
Used for more than 5,000 years and considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians, wheatgrass is safe in small amounts
Adding wheatgrass to your next green juice or smoothie can help lower cholesterol and fight risk factors for cancer.
The earthy-tasting herb, found at juice bars and health stores, is low in calories and high in powerful vitamins and minerals.
Wheatgrass is a good source of vitamins A and E, which protect eye health. It also has vitamin C, which can ward off illness and protects the body’s cells.
It contains multiple essential minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Calcium and phosphorus are crucial to support strong bones, and iron, zinc, and magnesium regulate the blood.
“These nutrients work together to boost energy levels, reduce tiredness and fatigue, support physical and mental performance, aid digestion, strengthen the immune system, promote healthy hair, skin, and vision, and contribute to red blood cell development,” Dr. Britt Cordi, founder of Britt’s Superfoods, previously told Vogue.
Juice with life-protecting qualities
Wheatgrass contains flavonoids, plant-based chemicals that play an important role in fighting cancer and boosting immune health. They’re also found in thyme, parsley, and chamomile.
Consuming varied amounts of wheatgrass juice was found to slow the growth of mouth and colon cancer cells, according to researchers in India. It may also help to fight leukemia, and researchers cited the benefits of its flavonoids.
Adding wheatgrass to your diet also fights risk factors for cancer including inflammation and high cholesterol and blood sugar, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Wheatgrass has chlorophyll, the pigment that gives plants their green color, and chlorophyll contains anti-inflammatory compounds.
All you need is a shot
Used for more than 5,000 years and considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians, wheatgrass is safe when consumed in small amounts.
Nutritionists advise taking two ounces of wheatgrass juice a day, just over a shot glass worth or about a quarter of a cup.
You can also use wheatgrass as a powder. One or two teaspoons mixed into water or in a fruity smoothie will do the trick.
It’s smart to be cautious when introducing wheatgrass to your daily diet, registered dietitian Joyce Prescott told the Clinic. Taking too much, too soon, could lead to nausea or constipation.
“Start small and increase once you know how it affects your body,” she said.
