I wore a weighted vest for a month. Was it really worth the hype?

“A weighted vest is a ridiculous concept for people with too much time on their hands.”

That’s what I thought before putting one on for the first time last month. Most people I saw using them were celebrities, like singer Olivia Rodrigo and actors Bradley Cooper and Cynthia Erivo. Food Network host Guy Fieri says one helped him lose 30 pounds.

As a slow-pace runner, and semi-frequent gym-goer who remains in no particular hurry and relatively okay shape, the idea of adding any kind of obstacle to my already arduous workouts sounded, frankly, like hell.

What could a weighted vest do for me that I couldn’t do myself in the gym? Well, a lot, as it turns out.

I’ve felt stronger and run faster with it on than I ever thought possible. I also got more out of my gym sessions. But was that feeling supported by science? Experts told me it was.

open image in gallery The Independent's Science Correspondent Julia Musto in her weighted vest before a run on October 31, 2025 ( Julia Musto/The Independent )

“A weighted vest is a low-tech and portable way to add resistance, in the form of external load, to everyday movements, like walking,” Dr. Kristen Beavers, an associate professor at Wake Forest University who has studied weighted vests, told The Independent.

“In that sense, I think the greatest value-add to the vest is that you don’t have to go to a gym to use it, which really lends itself to access and scalability.”

Adding mass to the body requires a higher heart rate and more oxygen use, making you work harder than without the weight, Tufts University School of Medicine’s Dr. Roger Fielding said.

“It's not going to be double, or, you know, or you know, 50 percent higher, but it will be higher in proportion to the amount of weight that you're carrying around,” he said.

Historically used to train soldiers, the vests grew in popularity in the early 2020s when people increasingly turned toward at-home workout tools during the height of the pandemic.

One market report estimated the size of the weighted vest market in 2024 at $205 million, and it’s expected to grow to $350 million by 2033.

You get what you pay for

There are plenty of weighted vest options to choose from, ranging from $15 to more than $300. The most expensive ones look cooler, with better colors, and are more tailored to the contours of the body, wrapping around the entire upper body like a button-down vest.

These vests were also adjustable, with the ability to clip on additional weight. And, the vest-makers promised big results, including more gains from workouts - more calories burned, more muscle built and improved athletic performance.

But, even the least expensive vests had good points. Though most were only weighted backpack straps with buckles across the chest, many had pockets for hands free running and working out, and reflective stripes to keep the wearer safe in the dark. The less expensive options also came in a wider range of weights, from five to as many as 30 pounds.

All of the options, both pricey and less expensive, were cushioned to reduce rub. Many were made of soft and flexible neoprene, the same fabric used to make wetsuits.

I’m six foot, and have a sturdier build, so I decided to get something in the middle of the range. I chose a 12lb vest with a $23.99 price tag.

open image in gallery Musto tries on her weighted vest for the first time at her apartment in New York City in October 2025 ( Julia Musto/The Independent )

Twists and turns

When it arrived in the mail, it felt leaden, and I couldn’t believe I was going to put this thing on my back.

Once I had put my arms through the strap and adjusted the buckle around my chest, it felt as if someone was leaning on my shoulders, but the vest wasn’t pressing down too hard.

I found that I could still get through a full range of motion, twisting and walking with relative ease. Squatting was a little tougher, as I tried to get used to the added weight on my aging runner’s knees.

The iron beads inside the straps made them more comfortable, but they also shifted as I leaned forward to empty the washing machine, in the times I wore it around the house while doing chores.

I kept the vest on for about an hour that night and did not feel any discomfort. Running and working out wearing the vest was the next challenge.

I started off at the gym on October 31, walking on the treadmill for 10 minutes. By the end, I was desperate to rip it off but it was more because of the strangeness of the sensation, than being too heavy or uncomfortable.

Next up was weights. I did my regular routine a little slower, switching from arms and chest to squats and deadlifts. I attempted to do an ab exercise where I also held up my body weight and lifted my legs, but I could only do a few reps before I needed to stop. Without the vest, I could often do 40 to 50 reps.

I definitely felt more tired by the end of the workout, but wasn’t in any pain.

A ride on my Peloton bike a few days later was still a workout, but not quite as demanding as a full-body workout at the gym.

But, the real test was a long run.

It was Halloween night and incredibly windy, but I planned to at least do a 5K. Certain avenues in Manhattan can already feel like wind tunnels so it’s often like resistance training even without the weighted vest. Running a 9min-30 second mile, I definitely felt the weight with each step. But even with the gusting wind, I had no real trouble running 4.5 miles overall.

open image in gallery Musto runs down Riverside Drive in Manhattan wearing a weighted vest ( Julia Musto/The Independent )

Not black and white

I wore the vest 12 times over a month - four times while running, five times in the gym and three times on the Peloton, hoping to see what it could do during each exercise.

After training wearing the vest, I felt lighter on my feet and like I had gotten more out of a workout than I would have without it.

I also noticed that my core would stay a little more taught naturally after I took the vest off than it would normally.

Another major change I noticed from the weighted vest was in my posture. I felt my shoulders pull back while I walked around wearing the vest.

“Posture and core stability improve because your body works harder to stay aligned. Bone density gains are possible, but small compared to lifting weights,” said Northwestern Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Sarah Harangody.

But while some experts said the vest could help open up older adults’ chests and improve core stability and bone strength, others I spoke to were divided on the vests’ abilities and effectiveness.

For women, the risk of a negative posture change is greater, naturopath Dr. Brooke Kalanick told The Independent. That’s because many women have a “swayback” – when the stomach pooches out and the head is positioned forward – and a weaker core.

“When we’re putting a lot more stress on their shoulders and their neck, that may not be great for that woman,” she explained. “Because if they’re not able to carry even their own weight properly and you put some more weight on it and you’re going to increase the curve in the low back and all that kind of stress.”

When it comes to building core, Fielding said the vest is not a substitute for progressive resistance or weight training.

“It probably puts some stress on your core and your lower extremity, but not to the extent that you get when you do calisthenics or weight training or things like that,” he said.

open image in gallery Musto lifts a kettlebell at a gym in New York City while wearing the weighted vest ( Julia Musto/The Independent )

UNC Health orthopedist Dr. Michael Seifert told The Independent that one study showed no effect on how the muscles and joints move during walking and running, “which is tangentially related to core stability.” But, another “short, small study showed some improvement in body composition.”

“With regards to bone health, there are some studies that suggest it could improve bone density,” he added.

All of the experts that I spoke to warned that exercising and wearing a weighted vest the wrong way can have consequences for your health.

The number one mistake? Too much weight, too fast, can lead to injury.

“Common mistakes are starting too heavy, having a poor fit and overuse,” said Harangody. “Risks can include back pain and joint stress.”

“I could imagine some rare scenarios where individuals with shoulder, neck, or low back problems could cause mild harm with weighted vest use,” said Seifert. “However, I think that is likely not very common.”

Weighty decision

To get it right, people should talk to their doctors to determine what may be the right vest for them - or if they should even be using them at all.

Those with low back pain or joint instability should proceed with caution, according to University Hospitals.

Starting slow and low – as I did – was recommended by the majority of fitness experts, regardless of age or other factors.

open image in gallery Musto rides her Peloton bike in her New York City apartment wearing a weighted vest ( Julia Musto/The Independent )

A snug-fitting vest that distributes weight easily is also important, according to Beavers and Harangody.

Trying the vest out for short durations at first is also a good idea, and build it up.

“If one of your goals is that this is a sort of way to sort of increase the loading on your bones, your skeleton, then probably longer is better because we know that loading forces on the bone — it takes a long time to get changes in bone mineral density,” Fielding said. “So, thinking about wearing it more often may be better.”

“For other scenarios, like for muscle and strengthening and endurance, maybe just when you're working out,” he added.

Several other doctors have suggested people should begin by wearing a vest that’s around 5 percent of their body weight, and make incremental increases.

However, that may mean you’ll need to buy more than one vest.

While the science is still murky regarding the benefits of vests overall, listening to your body is the best advice.

“If someone enjoys exercise more with a weight vest, and that makes them exercise more than they otherwise would, I would not discourage weighted vest use,” Seifert said. “In almost any case, any exercise is better than no exercise!”