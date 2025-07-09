Groundbreaking study uncovers previously unknown benefits of losing weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have uncovered previously unknown benefits of shedding excess weight, including that it helps to clear out damaged and ageing cells within the body.

A groundbreaking study, published in the journal Nature, conducted the first highly detailed analysis of changes that weight loss causes in human fat tissue, examining hundreds of thousands of cells.

Beyond the cellular clearance, researchers also identified an increased metabolism of harmful fats.

These findings could pave the way for future therapies targeting conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

The research compared fat tissue samples from individuals of a healthy weight with those suffering from severe obesity (with a BMI over 35) who were undergoing bariatric weight loss surgery.

The weight loss cohort provided samples during surgery and again more than five months later, by which point they had lost an average of 25kg.

open image in gallery Losing weight helps to clear out damaged and ageing cells within the body ( Getty Images )

Researchers from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory of Medical Sciences in London, and from Imperial College London, analysed gene expression in more than 170,000 cells that made up the fat tissue samples, from 70 people.

They discovered that weight loss triggers the breakdown and recycling of fats called lipids.

This recycling process could be responsible for burning energy and reversing the harmful build-up of lipids in other organs like the liver and pancreas, they said.

Further research is now needed to work out if lipid recycling is linked to the positive effects of weight loss on health, such as remission of type 2 diabetes.

Scientists also found that the weight loss cleared out senescent cells, which are ageing and damaged cells that accumulate in all tissues.

These cells no longer function properly and release signals that lead to tissue inflammation and scarring.

open image in gallery For some people, losing weight can put their type 2 diabetes into remission ( Getty Images )

“We’ve known for a long time that weight loss is one of the best ways to treat the complications of obesity, such as diabetes, but we haven’t fully understood why,” Dr William Scott, who led the study, said.

“This study provides a detailed map of what may actually be driving some of these health benefits at a tissue and cellular level.

“Fat tissues have many under-appreciated health impacts, including on blood sugar levels, body temperature, hormones that control appetite, and even reproductive health.

“We hope that new information from studies like ours will start to pave the way for developing better treatments for diabetes and other health problems caused by excess body fat.”

Researchers found that weight loss did not, however, improve the effects of obesity on some aspects of the immune system.

Inflammatory immune cells, for example, did not fully recover even after weight loss.

Experts said this type of inflammatory cell memory could be harmful in the long term if people regain weight.

The study was funded by the Medical Research Council, Diabetes UK and Wellcome.

Dr Faye Riley, research communications lead at Diabetes UK, said: “For some people, losing weight can put their type 2 diabetes into remission.

“But weight loss is challenging, and current approaches don’t work for everyone.

“This research offers a rare window into the changes that occur in fat tissue during weight loss that may be key to improving health and putting type 2 diabetes into remission.

“By deepening our understanding of these processes, the study could open the door to innovative therapies that mimic the effects of weight loss, potentially helping people with type 2 diabetes to manage their condition or go into remission.”