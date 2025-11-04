Study suggests 3,000 steps a day is enough to boost brain health. Here’s how

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking more than 5,000 steps each day could significantly slow cognitive decline and the build-up of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s dementia, according to new research.

Scientists at Harvard University analysed data from 294 individuals aged between 50 and 90. These participants, all part of the Harvard Aging Brain Study, had amyloid and tau proteins – strongly linked to Alzheimer’s – present in their brains, yet displayed no symptoms of dementia.

Over a period of up to 14 years, participants wore pedometers to track their steps, alongside undergoing regular brain scans and annual cognitive assessments. The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, revealed a clear correlation: higher levels of physical activity were associated with a slower deterioration in thinking and memory skills, specifically those connected to amyloid proteins in the brain.

open image in gallery Getting outside for a stroll is beneficial for both our mental and physical health due to the combined effects of physical activity and exposure to nature ( Alamy/PA )

Even modest activity (3,001–5,000 steps per day) was linked with a notable slowing of tau accumulation and cognitive decline, experts said, though 5,001 to 7,500 steps per day appeared more beneficial.

In light of this research, Dr Steven Allder, consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health, has highlighted several other key ways walking can give our brains a boost:

Boosts blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain

“Walking increases both blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain, which is essential for maintaining optimal neurological function,” explains Allder.

“When we walk, our heart rate rises and the vascular system becomes more efficient at circulating oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, including to the brain.

“This enhanced circulation improves the delivery of nutrients and the removal of metabolic waste, supporting healthy neurons and synapses. Increased oxygen also helps stimulate the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, improving alertness, mood and focus.”

Furthermore, consistent walking over time can also strengthen cerebral blood vessels, promoting long-term brain health and reducing the risk of cognitive decline and vascular-related conditions such as stroke or dementia, adds the neurologist.

Enhances cognitive abilities

Going for a daily brisk stroll can help sharpen your mind.

“Walking, particularly at a brisk pace, has been shown to boost several cognitive functions, including memory, attention and executive control,” highlights Allder. “The mechanism lies in the increased production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports the growth and survival of neurons, and enhances communication between brain cells.

“This neurochemical improvement contributes to better learning capacity, sharper recall and more flexible thinking.”

open image in gallery Walking outdoors in nature is particularly beneficial ( Alamy/PA )

Walking outdoors in nature is particularly beneficial, adds the neurologist.

“The combination of movement, fresh air, and natural scenery engages both hemispheres of the brain, promoting innovative and divergent thinking,” explains Allder.

In addition, getting outdoors for a walk can help improve our sleep, which can have positive effects on our cognitive abilities the next day.

“Walking also improves sleep quality by regulating hormones and reducing restlessness, which in turn enhances concentration and memory consolidation,” says Allder.

Boosts mood and reduces stress

Walking can have profound impacts on mood and stress regulation.

“The rhythmic, repetitive motion of walking encourages relaxation by lowering cortisol levels and stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system (the body’s natural calming mechanism),” explains Allder. “Regular walking also triggers the release of endorphins and serotonin, creating a natural “feel-good” effect that can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

open image in gallery Walking can have profound impacts on mood and stress regulation ( Alamy/PA )

“Walking outdoors also enhances these benefits further. Exposure to natural light and greenery helps regulate circadian rhythms and promotes the release of dopamine, improving motivation and overall emotional balance.”

Going for a solo stroll can also help promote mindfulness, which is a research-backed stress reliever.

“Psychologically, walking offers space for reflection and mindfulness, helping people process emotions more effectively and return to tasks with a calmer, clearer mindset,” says Allder.

Helps support neuroplasticity

Achieving your daily steps could also strengthen the neural pathways in your brain.

“Walking plays an important role in supporting neuroplasticity,” says Allder.

“Aerobic activity stimulates the release of BDNF and other growth factors that promote the formation of new synapses and the strengthening of existing ones. This process is vital for learning, adaptation and recovery from injury.

“By promoting vascular health, reducing inflammation and maintaining optimal glucose metabolism, walking creates the ideal environment for neuroplastic change.”