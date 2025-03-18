Six surprising health benefits of regular walking for seniors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From cardiovascular health to bone strength - doctors say walking has the power to benefit older adults in ways that go far beyond fitness.

Whether it’s a short stroll around the block or a brisk walk in the park, the simple low-impact exercise delivers numerous benefits.

For those, who don’t know where to start, Louise Robbins, the strategic lead for walking at GM Moving and GM Walking Festival, suggests starting slowly “and build up the time and distance gradually”.

“It’s okay if that’s only a short walk for five minutes – getting outside and getting the legs moving will improve your mood,” she said.

“Arranging to meet someone else as a walking buddy will also help with motivation, accountability, and to establish a routine.

“It’s more fun and walking with someone else can help with building confidence too.”

Several doctors have compiled the top six benefits of walking for seniors, which reveal how this easy activity can enhance everything from heart health to mood.

1. Improves cardiovascular health

A regular walk can do wonders for your heart.

“It helps lower blood pressure, improves circulation, and reduces cholesterol levels,” says Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical.

“Plus, it strengthens your heart muscle, making it easier to do everyday activities without feeling out of breath.”

2. Muscle strength

“Walking directly stimulates your lower body muscles, including quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and glutes,” says Michael Betts, personal trainer and director of TRAINFITNESS.

“This regular muscular engagement helps maintain strength and mobility in these key muscle groups, which play a critical role in preserving independence as you age.

“Your core muscles are also working during walking to maintain posture and balance, so it’s a full-body workout beyond just leg strength.”

open image in gallery Walking helps counteract age-related muscle loss ( Alamy/PA )

Walking also helps counteract age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia).

“This natural form of resistance training creates enough stimulus to maintain and even rebuild muscle tissue when done consistently,” explains Betts.

3. Helps manage and prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes

“Walking helps regulate blood sugar and improves how your body uses insulin, which is important with diabetes,” says Tang.

4. Helps strengthen bone and joint health

“As we get older, some of us are at more risk of osteoporosis, a condition which makes bones weak and more likely to break,” says Dr Nasrin Razzaq, a GP with an extended role in geriatric medicine at Mollison Way Surgery, part of GP Pathfinder Clinics.

open image in gallery Experts say regular walking can reduce the natural decline in bone health ( Alamy/PA )

“Walking helps by strengthening bones as it’s a weight-bearing exercise, meaning your bones support your weight, which encourages bone growth.

“Regular walking also reduces the natural decline in bone strength.”

5. Helps prevent falls

“Stronger bones mean a lower chance of fractures following a fall, especially in the hips, spine and wrist,” highlights Razzaq. “Walking improves movement and balance by keeping joints flexible and improving balance and coordination.

“Walking helps prevent stiffness, making movement easier and strengthens the muscles that keep you steady.”

6. Boosts mood

“Walking releases endorphins and serotonin in your brain which are natural mood-lifters that reduce anxiety and depression,” says Betts.

open image in gallery Spending time outdoors in great for the mind ( Alamy/PA )

“Many older adults experience greater mental clarity during and after walking.

“The sense of accomplishment from maintaining a walking routine boosts your self esteem and confidence, particularly important as you age and may face other physical limitations.”