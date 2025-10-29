The fast-growing sport helping older adults stay fit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many older adults, staying active often means doing it alone. Walking, jogging or heading to the gym solo have long been the go-to activities for keeping fit. While these are great for physical health, they can lack that spark of competition and teamwork that makes sport so enjoyable. Unlike youth sports, where camaraderie, friendly rivalry and shared goals create excitement, older adults often miss out on that team spirit.

That may be changing. The rise of walking football is offering older adults a new way to stay active through competition, connection and fun.

In October 2025, the Walking Football World Nations Cup will take centre stage in Spain, showcasing the very best of this fast-growing sport. More than 70 teams from over 30 countries will compete across men’s (50s, 60s, 70s) and women’s (40s, 50s, 60s) categories, proving that age is no barrier to international competition.

The inaugural FA Walking Football Cup in 2024 and the expanding network of local clubs across the UK and Europe are helping to cement Walking Football’s place as a recognised and respected sporting format.

Walking football is a slower and low-impact version of traditional football, designed to make the game safer and more accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The rules are simple: no running, minimal physical contact and the ball must stay below head height. This encourages players to focus on skill, control, and enjoyment rather than speed or stamina. It is particularly appealing to older adults and those with health conditions who want to stay active in a structured, social and enjoyable way.

open image in gallery Walking football is a slower and low-impact version of traditional football ( Getty/iStock )

The benefits go well beyond physical fitness. Players often talk about how the game helps them stay active, build friendships and feel part of a community. Research has also shown that it supports healthy ageing by improving wellbeing, balance and social connection. However, some people have been hesitant to join, worried about the risk of injury, especially if they already have health conditions.

In response, new resources such as Uefa’s walking football toolkit and Age UK’s programme have encouraged further research into safety and participation. This growing body of evidence is helping to reassure players and highlight walking football as an accessible, enjoyable and health-promoting way to stay active in later life.

Injury risk

A 2025 study examined injuries during the 2024 FA Walking Football Cup, which featured 84 teams competing across women’s and mixed-gender categories. Across more than 850 hours of play, only 42 injuries were recorded, and most (81%) were minor, allowing players to continue without missing future games.

Injuries were evenly split between contact and non-contact causes, with most linked to tackles (45%). And 12% of all injuries came from running, which is technically against the rules.

About the authors Ian Varley is an Associate Professor at Nottingham Trent University. Philip Hennis is a Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology in the School of Science & Technology at Nottingham Trent University. This article was first published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.

A community-based study by the same researchers covered more than 6,300 hours of play and found similar results. Only around one-third of injuries led to missed training or matches. Importantly, both studies also looked at players with existing health conditions and found that only 7%-10% of injuries were related to underlying issues such as joint pain, cardiovascular conditions, or old musculoskeletal problems. This suggests that walking football is unlikely to worsen existing health concerns and can be considered a safe and low-impact way for older adults to enjoy team-based exercise.

Walking football may be redefining what it means to stay active in later life. It gives older adults the chance to experience teamwork, friendly competition, and community through a slower, safer version of the world’s favourite game. With its low injury risk and inclusivity for people with pre-existing health conditions, it offers a welcoming route to staying active and connected.

The upcoming Walking Football World Nations Cup in Spain will celebrate exactly that, showing how people of all ages can continue to enjoy the game, stay healthy and find friendship through sport.