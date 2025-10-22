Your step count matters. Here’s seven ways to boost it this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research indicates that older women who walked approximately 4,000 steps just once or twice weekly significantly lowered their risk of premature death by 26 per cent and heart disease by 27 per cent, compared to their more sedentary counterparts.

The study, featured in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, monitored 13,547 women, typically aged 72 and free from heart disease or cancer, over nearly 11 years.

While taking 5,000 to 7,000 steps offered further, albeit more modest, benefits, researchers concluded that the total number of steps, rather than the frequency of walking, is crucial for reducing mortality and cardiovascular disease risk.

As the weather gets increasing colder and darker, we spoke to Shropshire-based personal trainer Lauren May who has shared seven simple ways to increase your step count this autumn.

open image in gallery It is not always easy to keep moving in the winter - but here are some tips ( Getty Images )

Why is staying active so important this time of year?

“As the nights and mornings get darker, this can impact people’s motivation to stay active and many people are affected by SAD (seasonal affective disorder),” recognises May. “However, when you exercise, you get a massive release of endorphins which makes you feel great.

“Being active can help boost your mental health as it can reduce anxiety and depression in those months where you might feel more prone to feeling that way. Getting that oxygen flow to the brain can also help you feel more alert.”

The personal trainer highlights how keeping both the physical and mental benefits of staying active in mind is key to staying motivated in the dreary months ahead.

“Remember to ask yourself, why am I doing this? I want to be healthy and happy,” says May. “It’s not a punishment and you’re privileged to be able to move your body, so it’s all about getting that routine in place.”

Starting small and slotting extra movement into your daily routine will help.

“A massive part of it is actually just scheduling movement into your day, so even when you’re not feeling motivated you think, ‘I’m gonna do this because it’s Wednesday, and that’s when I do it’,” says the personal trainer. “Then the more you do it, the easier it will become. So, it’s just about setting that routine for yourself and then eventually it will become second nature, like getting up and brushing your teeth in the morning.”

Seven easy ways to increase your step count

1. Make it social

open image in gallery Walking with a friend or partner will make it feel less of a drag ( PA )

“Getting out into nature and doing more steps in a social setting with friends can be really great as I think there is so much power in being with someone and having that face-to-face contact,” says May. “If you know that there’s someone else waiting for you to go, that helps with keeping you accountable.

“Things like local walking groups can also be really great as you can meet other like-minded people in your area and might end up expanding your friendship groups. These groups can help you feel part of a community which can help you feel more motivated.”

2. Incorporate extra movement into your working day

“If you have a really sedentary job and are sat at a desk all day, you could set a timer to go off every 30 or 45 minutes to remind you to get up and walk around for a little bit,” suggests May.

open image in gallery If you work at a desk, make sure you incorporate movement into your day ( PA/Alamy )

“This can help boost productivity, because you get more oxygen flow to the brain when your heart rate’s slightly elevated. So, try a quick pace around the office or if you’re working from home maybe consider walking up and down your stairs a couple of times in your breaks.”

3. Make the most of the hours of sunlight

“If you can, get outside for a walk in your lunch break or after work and get a bit of sunlight onto your skin,” advises May. “Getting that extra vitamin D into your system by being outside, especially in the winter months, can be really beneficial.”

4. Park further away from the shops

“Park your car a little bit further away when you’re going food shopping rather than parking as close as you can to the door, so you have to walk further to get into the shop,” recommends May.

5. Take the stairs instead of the lift

open image in gallery Taking the stairs is a great way to boost your step count ( PA/Alamy )

“If you’re in a shopping centre, instead of getting a lift or an escalator, opt for the stairs instead,” suggests May.

6. Make chores count

“There’s so many things that you can do around the house, like cleaning and gardening, which can get your body moving and increase your step count,” says May. “Hoovering the whole house, for example, requires quite a lot of effort.”

7. Put on a youtube">YouTube video

Increase your step count by trying out a new workout video on YouTube.

“There’s so many different free workouts that you can do online, especially on YouTube,” says May. “For example, my mum loves a step class. She will just get a step out at home and do a step class online.

“However, anyone can put anything online, so try to find someone who’s fairly reputable. Make sure that you Google the instructor first and figure out what their credentials are.”