Save the scraps: Tasty ways to use up leftover fruit and vegetable peel

My beets were slow to grow this year, so I bought a bunch at the farmers’ market. I was taken aback when the seller chopped off the vegetable’s foliage and attempted to discard it after handing me a sad sack of leafless roots.

“Wait! I’ll take those, please,” I blurted, catching him just before they hit the trash bin, and explaining that they’re edible. He knew, of course, but said that most customers don’t want them.

There are a lot of tasty and nutritious uses for secondary plant parts that would otherwise be discarded or, at best, added to compost.

Waste not, want not!

open image in gallery Beetroot foliage is edible, and delicious ( Alamy/PA )

A zipper bag of ‘scraps’

When I roast beets – homegrown or otherwise – I sauté their greens with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic for a tasty and nutritious second side dish from the same plant.

Likewise, I have a gallon-size, zipper-top “scraps” bag in the freezer to which I add (washed) carrot nubs and peels, onion skins, celery leaves and parsley stems. When the bag is full, I empty its contents into a stockpot with chicken and water, simmer it for a couple of hours, and then strain it for a flavorful and nutrient-rich soup base or broth.

Young zucchini leaves are also edible. It’s OK to take a few from each plant (cut stems at their base), but take care not to remove too many, as they’re needed to produce energy for the growing crop. Scrape each leaf’s surface with a sharp knife to remove any bristles, then rinse, slice and sauté with the peeled, chopped stems. Mature leaves are too thick and prickly for this treatment, but can be used to flavor soups and stews, then removed before serving.

You can also stuff the zucchini leaves with rice and Mediterranean seasonings in place of grape leaves. Go ahead and add chopped meat, too, if you like.

Figs, flowers and watermelon

Fig leaves make a delicious tea-like beverage. Harvest them at the end of the season, just before they turn yellow. Rinse, pat dry, then place them in a food dehydrator, air fryer or oven set to 200 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours, until crispy. Crumble them up, then store them in a glass jar.

open image in gallery The rinds of watermelons can be pickled - and edible within a couple of hours of preparation ( Getty/iStock )

Steep a heaping tablespoon in boiling water for 10 minutes, then strain. You’ll swear you’re drinking a sweetened coconut-vanilla infusion.

And if you’re growing untreated, chemical-free nasturtiums, pansies, violets, roses or borage, elevate your beverages with floral ice cubes! Add a single flower to each compartment of an ice cube tray and fill with water before freezing.

You can also garnish salads with these edible flowers (nasturtiums have a peppery bite; borage is reminiscent of cucumber) or use them to decorate desserts.

And don’t toss those watermelon rinds. They can be pickled. Slice them up, then boil for 5 minutes, drain and set aside. When they’ve cooled, add them to a jar with a boiled (but cooled) solution of water, cider or white vinegar, kosher salt, sugar and allspice (or pickling spices for a savory snack). They’ll be ready to enjoy in a couple of hours and will keep in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks.