The best vegan beauty products to try this Veganuary, according to industry experts

Vegan beauty is arguably in its prime, having evolved from products with bland packaging and inconsistent formulas to now frequently outperforming their traditional counterparts.

Karen Spinner, head of sales and marketing at the Vegan Trademark, clarifies the definition: "a product has no animal ingredients and no animal-derived products, [which is] also cruelty free – so no animal testing."

However, Spinner notes that a cruelty-free label does not automatically signify a vegan product.

The beauty industry frequently incorporates animal derivatives, with common ingredients that can mislead consumers including "squalene, that’s an extract of shark’s liver, you’ll often find in deodorants, lip balms and moisturisers."

“Ambergris, which comes from fat of the intestine of the sperm whale – that’s used in the perfume industry,” Spinner explains.

“And something doing the rounds on TikTok [are] vanilla perfumes. It’s very trendy at the moment, and lots of vanilla perfumes have a have an animal by product called castoreum, which is secreted from the castor sacs of beavers.

“Then obviously you’ve got cochineal, which is for pigment, created by crushing insects – you find that in lots of lipsticks, blushes and nail polishes.”

If you’re planning on dipping your toe into veganism this Veganuary, the best vegan products are those you wouldn’t even realise are fully plant-based and cruelty-free.

So, here are the vegan beauty staples worth making room for in 2026.

Best vegan skincare

Good skin underpins beauty today, with some of the biggest trends like ‘glass skin’ and ‘hazy cheeks’ relying on the health and vibrance of bare skin.

And luckily, some of the most effective formulas on the market are entirely vegan.

open image in gallery (Aesop/PA)

Aesop Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser, £30

Aesop is often associated with luxurious self-care, but many consumers don’t realise that its also vegan, Leaping Bunny-approved and certified B Corp.

The Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser is one of the brand’s most enduring formulas, designed with urban living in mind.

The gel-based cleanser removes makeup, SPF and daily pollution without stripping the skin barrier – something that’s particularly important for combination or city-stressed complexions.

Rich in antioxidant botanicals, it leaves skin feeling balanced – not tight – making it a reliable everyday option for those who want effective plant-based cleansing without overcomplicating their routine.

open image in gallery (Medik8/PA)

Medik8 Total Moisture Daily Facial Cream, £48

Medik8 is a science-led skincare brand trusted by beauty lovers and dermatologists alike – and many users may not even realise its formulas are vegan.

Certified vegan by the Vegan Society, Medik8 is a science-based skincare brand, and one of its bestsellers is the daily moisturiser.

It’s non-comedogenic, meaning it doesn’t clog pores, and is suitable for both dry and oily skin types thanks to its perfected combination of prebiotic peptides, ceramides and lipids for ultimate hydration without excess grease.

Best vegan bases

Base make-up has historically been the hardest category for vegan beauty to get right. But more recently, vegan formulas are being perfected due to consumer demand.

“The vegan society’s own research carried out in 2021 found that 40% of the women in the UK who always buy vegan beauty aren’t actually vegan,” Spinner says, showing the growth in conscious consumerism.

open image in gallery (Ultrasun/PA)

Ultrasun Face Fluid Tinted SPF50+, £28

Not all Ultrasun products are vegan, as many of their lip products contain beeswax, however this tinted fluid is vegan and the perfect base all year round.

A rare hybrid that delivers broad-spectrum sun protection alongside sheer, skin-evening coverage. Lightweight and non-greasy, it works well for everyday wear and is especially useful if you prefer minimal makeup with maximum protection.

open image in gallery (Merit Beauty/PA)

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, £34

Merit has built its reputation around pared-back, skin-first make-up that prioritises ease and wearability. The Minimalist Complexion Stick reflects that ethos perfectly, sitting somewhere between a concealer and a foundation.

The creamy vegan formula blends effortlessly with fingers or a brush, offering buildable coverage that still looks like skin. Ideal for evening out redness, dark circles or blemishes, it still has a natural pay-off looking light and unfussy.

Best vegan eye make-up

Vegan formulas no longer compromise on pigment or longevity, and some of 2025’s best eye products were in fact vegan.

open image in gallery (Vieve/PA)

Vieve Icon Mascara, £26

Certified as vegan and cruelty-free by PETA, the influencer-slash-YouTuber founded beauty brand, Vieve has made waves this year.

Launched in 2020 by Jamie Genevieve, Vieve has created viral products including its balmy foundation hybrid and its eye products.

The Vieve mascara is a standout, it delivers volume and definition without flaking or stiffness. The formula builds well, making it suitable for both natural daytime looks and fuller evening lashes, without drying out over time.

open image in gallery (E.l.f Cosmetics/PA)

E.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Shadow Stick, £7

E.l.f Cosmetics is an old-school vegan brand, which is double-certified cruelty free by both PETA and Leaping Bunny.

It’s cream eyeshadow is a practical, long-wearing shadow that delivers colour in one swipe. It sets quickly without creasing, making it reliable for fast routines or long days when you don’t want to think about touch-ups.

Best vegan body care

open image in gallery (Grove England/PA)

Grove England Anemone Body Wash, £45

Made and manufactured in the south of England, Grove England is a hidden gem for luxury vegan body care. However, it’s important to note that while they claim vegan status, they don’t prominently display a third-party certification logo (like Vegan Society or Leaping Bunny), so it is still important to check the ingredients list and manufacturing information of their products.

This neroli and cedarwood scented body wash however is vegan according to its ingredients, and contains antioxidants, vitamin B5 and amino acids which leaves skin nourished and radiant.

open image in gallery (PureSeoul/PA)

Aromatica Embrace Body Lotion Neroli and Patchouli, £27, PureSeoul

Aromatica is a K-beauty brand that has boomed in popularity this year. All their ingredients are all ECOCERT certified, vegan-friendly and are not tested on animals.

This body lotion is one of their hero products, it leaves the body hydrated thanks to its pure shea butter, while the vegan formula means it absorbs well – even on damp skin – without leaving a sticky or greasy residue.

Why vegan beauty feels different now

Recent years has seen a rise in demand for vegan beauty products, mainly due to rising ethical concerns, health consciousness (as people are becoming more aware of how processed animal products react with the skin) and environmental awareness.

“Over 52% of [the Vegan Society’s] market is cosmetics and beauty,” says Spinner, “people always think food when they think vegan, but actually cosmetics, beauty and personal care is the biggest market for us.”

It seems that now is as better time than any to test out some vegan beauty products, starting with easy swaps such as a beeswax lip balm with a candelilla wax balm.

Swaps don’t have to be a compromise, and in many cases, they can actually be an upgrade.